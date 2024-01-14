The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023: Date, start time, how to watch and shortlists
The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2023 take place on Monday night.
Nine individual prizes are up for grabs at a glitzy ceremony in London as the respective FIFPRO World 11s are also revealed.
Ballon d'Or holder Lionel Messi will look to defend his 2022 title as The Best FIFA Men's Player, but faces stern competition from Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Kylian Mbappe.
Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati is the favourite to once again take The Best FIFA Women's Player honour, while England's Sarina Wiegman and Chelsea boss Emma Hayes are among the contenders for the women's coaching award.
Lionesses star, new MBE and BBC Sports Personality of the Year Mary Earps could pick up another trophy in The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper category, while Manchester City's Pep Guardiola will be fancied for the men's coaching award and Brighton's Julio Enciso hopes to take home the prestigious FIFA Puskas Award for the most beautiful goal of the calendar year.
When are The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023?
The Best FIFA Football Awards for 2023 take place on Monday January 15, 2024.
The ceremony takes place in London and is expected to get underway at around 7:30pm GMT.
How to watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023
TV channel and live stream: FIFA will be streaming the entire event live and for free online on Monday night via the FIFA+ service.
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 shortlists
The Best FIFA Men’s Player
Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
The Best FIFA Women’s Player
Aitana Bonmati
Jennifer Hermoso
The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper
Yassine Bounou
The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper
Mary Earps
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
Pep Guardiola
Simone Inzaghi
Luciano Spalletti
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
Jonatan Giraldez
Emma Hayes
Sarina Wiegman
The FIFA Puskas Award
Julio Enciso (for Brighton vs Manchester City)
Guilherme Madruga (for Botafogo vs Novorizontino)
Nuno Santos (for Sporting CP vs Boavista)
The Fifa Fair Play Award
TBA
The FIFA Fan Award
Colon de Santa Fe fan
Fran Hurndall
Miguel Angel, Millonarios fan
FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11 Finalists
Goalkeepers
Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, Belgium)
Ederson (Manchester City, Brazil)
Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa, Argentina)
Defenders
Ruben Dias (Manchester City, Portugal)
Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands)
Eder Militao (Real Madrid, Brazil)
Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid, Germany)
John Stones (Manchester City, England)
Kyle Walker (Manchester City, England)
Midfielders
Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund/Real Madrid, England)
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)
Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Barcelona, Germany)
Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)
Rodri (Manchester City, Spain)
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City, Portugal)
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid, Uruguay)
Forwards
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid/Al-Ittihad, France)
Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur/Bayern Munich, England)
Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain, France)
Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain/Inter Miami, Argentina)
Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr, Portugal)
Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, Brazil)
FIFA FIFPRO Women’s World 11 Finalists
Goalkeepers
Mackenzie Arnold (West Ham United, Australia)
Mary Earps (Manchester United, England)
Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars, USA)
Defenders
Lucy Bronze (Barcelona, England)
Olga Carmona (Real Madrid, Spain)
Alex Greenwood (Manchester City, England)
Amanda Ilestedt (Paris Saint-Germain/Arsenal, Sweden)
Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain/Chelsea, Canada)
Maria Leon (Barcelona, Spain)
Irene Paredes (Barcelona, Spain)
Midfielders
Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain)
Claudia Pina (Barcelona, Spain)
Fridolina Rolfo (Barcelona, Sweden)
Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich, England)
Ella Toone (Manchester United, England)
Keira Walsh (Barcelona, England)
Forwards
Jennifer Hermoso (Pachuca/Tigres, Spain)
Lauren James (Chelsea, England)
Sam Kerr (Chelsea, Australia)
Alex Morgan (San Diego Wave, USA)
Salma Paralluelo (Barcelona, Spain)
Alexandra Popp (Wolfsburg, Germany)
Alessia Russo (Manchester United/Arsenal, England)