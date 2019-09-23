Best Fifa Football Awards 2019: Megan Rapinoe named winner of women's prize

Megan Rapinoe collects her award in Milan: Getty

Megan Rapinoe has been named the best women's footballer of the year at a Fifa ceremony in Milan after leading USA to the World Cup in France.

Rapinoe, who plays for Reign FC but has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona, was instrumental in the national team's success and finished as the tournament's joint top scorer with six goals.

She also made a huge impact off the pitch during the summer, speaking out for LGBT rights and denouncing the US president, Donald Trump.

Fifa Best awards 2019

Men's player - Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Women's player - Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC and United States)

Men's coach - Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Women's coach - Jill Ellis (United States)

Men's goalkeeper - Alisson Becker (Liverpool and Brazil)

Women's goalkeeper - Sari Van Veenendaal (Atletico Madrid and Holland)

Puskas award - Daniel Zsori (Debrecen/Fehervar)

Fan award - Silvia Grecco (Palmeiras)

Fair play award - Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds squad

FIFPro men's world XI - Alisson; Matthijs De Ligt, Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Van Dijk; Frenkie De Jong, Eden Hazard, Luka Modric; Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi

FIFPro women's world XI - Sari Van Veenendaal; Lucy Bronze, Nilla Fischer, Kelley O'Hara, Wendie Renard; Julie Ertz, Amandine Henry, Rose Lavelle; Marta, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe



