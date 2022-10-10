Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 6

With all but one game left in Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, we are now turning our attention to the fantasy football waiver wire for Week 6.

Week 6 will be the first in which fantasy managers have to navigate bye weeks, with four teams getting a week off. Here’s a look at the teams and their fantasy-relevant players who won’t be in action this week:

Tennessee Titans: QB Ryan Tannehill, RB Derrick Henry, WR Robert Woods, Titans D/ST

Detroit Lions: QB Jared Goff, RB D’Andre Swift, RB Jamaal Williams, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, TE T.J. Hockenson

Las Vegas Raiders: QB Derek Carr, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Davante Adams, WR Hunter Renfrow, TE Darren Waller

Houston Texans: RB Dameon Pierce, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Nico Collins

Bye weeks will not only begin this week, but they’ll extend through Week 14.

Now, let’s see who some of the best waiver wire additions are ahead of Week 6, a list that will also include some bye-week fill-ins to consider.

Note: Players on this list are owned in 50% of leagues or less.

QB Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

Don’t look now, but Geno Smith is QB6 overall going into Monday night, which would typically make him an every-week starter in 10 to 12-team leagues.

However, this is Geno Smith we’re talking about here. He has a history of absolutely self-destructing and we’re still not sure he won’t do that moving forward.

For now, Smith is relevant after finishing as QB2 overall the last three weeks with performances of 19.9, 31.7 and 24.02 fantasy points in those games.

Again, we’ll stop just short of considering Geno an every-week option, but he’s getting there and is a good option to stream this week in a matchup against an Arizona Cardinals defense ceding the ninth-most points per game to signal-callers.

Priority level: Medium (bye-week fill-in with potential every-week relevance)

QB Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

After two straight stinkers, Carson Wentz rebounded with one of his best fantasy performances of the season in Week 5.

It’s hard to trust Wentz with his propensity to turn the ball over, making him a less-than-ideal option as an every-week starter, but he’s a solid bet to help managers fill a bye-week void.

Wentz draws a matchup against a Chicago Bears defense giving up the 16th-most fantasy points to signal-callers.

Priority level: Medium (bye-week fill-in with potential long-term appeal)

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Justin Fields has been bad overall this season, but sometimes you have to roll the dice when the bye weeks come around.

Fields is coming off his best fantasy performance of 2022 and presents a lot of upside with his ability to run. He also draws a Week 6 matchup versus a Washington Commanders defense giving up the eighth-most fantasy points per game to QBs.

Priority level: Low (bye-week fill-in)

RBs Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay, Indianapolis Colts

With Jonathan Taylor ruled out and Nyheim Hines exiting early due to a concussion, Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay split the work for Indianapolis, with Jackson seeing 17 touches to Lindsay’s 14.

Jackson performed as the better back, both as a rusher and pass-catcher, and offers more upside thanks to his superior ability in the latter area.

Of course, their fantasy relevance will be dependent upon the statuses of Taylor, and to a lesser extent, Hines, but the team is optimistic that Taylor will suit up. Hines actually lobbied to get back in the game after leaving on Sunday, so he looks like a possibility to play, also.

Priority level for both: Low

RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

We’ve been pounding the drum on Brian Robinson for weeks now, yet he’s still pretty widely available in a large percentage of leagues.

The reason for all that pounding had to do with the fact that Robinson was set to take over the starting job before the season started, but that was derailed when he got shot twice in August.

Robinson made his debut in Week 5 and while he didn’t produce much and played just 18 snaps, he did get more carries than Antonio Gibson (9-3), and played just two less snaps (20-18) right out of the gate.

As we suspected, Robinson is coming to take this role over, which could lead to a heavy workload for the rookie moving forward. Gibson averaged 16.5 touches per contest over the first four weeks, so that’s an idea of what to possibly expect moving forward.

The biggest concern here is that Gibson and/or J.D. McKissic will take work away, particularly through the air, but that’s not enough to deter us from going all in on Robinson.

Priority level: High

RBs Mike Boone and Latavius Murray, Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon was the lead back as expected last week, but Mike Boone still saw 10 touches and a healthy 30 snaps, 11 less than Gordon.

This situation could get a lot messier this week, though, as the Broncos brought in Latavius Murray to help fill the void left by Javonte Williams’ injury.

Denver has shown the propensity to go with two backs, something we saw when Williams was healthy, and it showed once again in Week 5.

Chances are we’ll see Gordon and Murray split carries, with Boone handling the passing-game work and Gordon mixing in there.

That said, Gordon has not been great and fumbles have been an issue, so it’s possible he lands himself in the dog house at some point, opening the door for more Murray and Boone.

Priority level for both if you have Gordon: High

Priority level for both if you don’t have Gordon: Medium

RBs Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Seahawks

With Rashaad Penny out for the season with a broken fibula, the Seahawks turned to rookie Kenneth Walker to carry the load, and he responded with 88 yards on eight carries that included a 69-yard touchdown run.

Walker is the back to own in Seattle now, but keep an eye on DeeJay Dallas, as he could get some work if the rookie struggles in any capacity.

Priority level for Walker if you have Penny: High

Priority level for Walker if you don’t have Penny: High

Priority level for Dallas if you have Penny: Low

Priority level for Dallas if you don’t have Penny: Low

RB Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

There may have been a changing of the guard in Week 5 as far as Austin Ekeler’s handcuff is concerned. Joshua Kelley tallied 10 carries on Sunday, second to only Ekeler. Meanwhile, Sony Michel saw just one.

And Kelley made the most of his increased looks, tallying 49 yards and one touchdown, while also seeing two targets for a pair of receptions and 33 more yards.

You certainly aren’t starting Kelley, but he’s a good pickup for Ekeler owners who want a handcuff, and a decent speculative add with Ekeler’s past issues with injuries.

Priority level if you have Ekeler: High

Priority level if you don’t have Ekeler: Low

RB Tevin Coleman, San Francisco 49ers

After seeing just one snap in his return to the 49ers in Week 4, Tevin Coleman was a surprise star of Week 5, as he tallied eight rushes for 23 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for another 44 yards.

Jeff Wilson is still the starter in San Fran, but Coleman has now emerged as the handcuff after his impressive performance. If you don’t have Wilson, you’re only adding Coleman if you’re buying into the bad injury luck the 49ers have had that could lead to Coleman becoming the starter.

Priority level if you have Wilson: High

Priority level if you don’t have Wilson: Low

RB Eno Benjamin, Arizona Cardinals

With James Conner exiting the Week 5 game early due to a rib injury, and with his status up in the air for Week 6, Eno Benjamin is back on the radar this week.

Benjamin handled the majority of the work after Conner left, making him the most likely option to do so this week if the veteran back doesn’t play.

Benjamin handled eight carries to Darrel Williams’ three, and he turned those into 25 yards and a touchdown. Also, Benjamin saw four targets in the passing game, turning them into three catches for 28 yards.

Keep an eye on Conner’s status, but right now Benjamin is a solid add this week.

Priority level if you have Conner: High

Priority level if you don’t have Conner: Medium

RBs Tyler Allgeier, Damien Williams and Caleb Huntley, Atlanta Falcons

Allgeier has led the backfield in each of the past two weeks, but he could have more competition moving forward with Damien William eligible to come off injured reserve this week.

While we don’t know how the snaps will be divvied up, we would assume the veteran is going to be involved along with Allgeier, which would leave Caleb Huntley out in the cold.

And, the potential is there for both to get solid work with starter Cordarrelle Patterson out for at least the next three games. Also, Allgeier is the less experienced of the two, thus more prone to ending up in the dog house.

With Williams still having the IR designation, he can be stashed in IR spots on your bench until he returns, which could be any day now. Until that happens, Allgeier is the back to own here, with Huntley playing second fiddle.

Priority level for Allgeier: High

Priority level for Williams: Medium

Priority level for Huntley: Low

RB Jaylen Warren: Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren actually out-snapped Najee Harris by one in Week 5, saw the vast majority of the snaps in the fourth quarter and he looked like the better player overall, something that has been common this season.

It is important to note, however, that the Steelers were getting crushed in Week 5, so that might’ve had something to do with Warren’s increased looks.

That said, the difference has been so stark that our friends over at Steelers Wire suggest the team start Warren over Harris.

We don’t think that’ll happen, at least not right now, but this is a situation to monitor, and grabbing Warren if you roster Harris has become a must.

Priority level if you have Harris: High

Priority level if you don’t have Harris: Medium

WR Dyami Brown, Washington Commanders

Brown posted a career-best 105 yards and two scores against the Titans in Week 5, but all of that production came via two big touchdown catches of 75 and 30 yards.

The second-year pro is, at best, a boom-or-bust dart-throw, but he at least put himself on the fantasy radar after a career day.

Priority level: Low

WRs Isaiah McKenzie and Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills

Khalil Shakir had the best game of his young career in Week 5 with Isaiah McKenzie sidelined. The rookie tallied three grabs for 75 yards and a touchdown in Buffalo’s offensive explosion.

Shakir will have McKenzie-level fantasy appeal as long as the latter is out, which is a decent flex play with upside. However, Shakir goes back to irrelevant once McKenzie is healthy.

Priority level for Shakir: Low

Priority level for McKenzie: High

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Alec Pierce is starting to become a fantasy-relevant option, especially in PPR formats, as the rookie has tallied 20 catches for 222 scoreless yards in his last three games.

Admittedly, the Colts’ offense is a you-know-what show right now, but Pierce could emerge even more moving forward if teams try to key-in on Indy’s No. 1 receiver, Michael Pittman. He’s also a solid handcuff option if you want insurance for Pittman.

Priority level if you have Pittman: High

Priority level if you don’t have Pittman: Medium

WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

After a quiet 2022 debut in Week 4, Rondale Moore showed why people were high on him going into the season.

The second-year pro finished with seven receptions on eight targets for 68 yards. His receptions and yards were second only to Marquise Brown, and he was third in targets behind Brown and Ertz.

Moore, who also saw two carries, can impact the game in several ways, ala Curtis Samuel, making him an intriguing option moving forward.

Just bear in mind, his fantasy relevance may not last long with DeAndre Hopkins due back from suspension in Week 7, but it also wouldn’t shock us if he maintains relevance after Hopkins comes back.

Priority level: Medium (bye-week fill-in with potential long-term appeal)

WRs Kadarius Toney and Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

The New York Giants’ No. 1 receiver role remains up for grabs and there’s a few guys who have been on the shelf that could potentially take it.

Wan’Dale Robinson hasn’t suited up since Week 1 due to injury but the rookie had a ton of buzz coming into the season and could be back any day now.

We don’t have as much optimism about Kadarius Toney, though, as the second-year pro has been battling injuries to both of his hamstrings and has become an enigma of sorts.

We’ve seen Toney dominate a game before so he’s a bit better add on paper, but ultimately we believe Robinson will emerge as the better option.

Priority level for Robinson: Medium

Priority level for Toney: Low

TE Hayden Hurst: Cincinnati Bengals

After two lackluster weeks in a row, Hayden Hurst has put together a pair of respectable performances.

In Week 4 he tallied three catches for 27 yards and a touchdown, and in Week 5 he had season-highs in receptions (six), yards (53), and he found the end zone once again.

Hurst’s yardage output will usually be limited with the Bengals having so many mouths to feed, but there’s upside here if Tee Higgins misses any time with an ankle injury. Hurt’s propensity to find the end zone makes him a weekly starting option no matter what.

Priority level: High

TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram had his best game as a Jaguar in Week 5, reeling in six catches for 69 scoreless yards. The snaps have been there for Engram this season but his production has not. He remains slightly above a dart-throw option at tight end on a weekly basis, which is better than most tight ends outside of the truly elite ones.

Priority level: Medium

TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

After seeing just five targets over the first three weeks, Henry has seen nine in his last two games; so, what changed?

Well, Henry’s increase in looks comes in tandem with rookie Bailey Zappe playing for an injured Mac Jones. Henry was also the only show in town at tight end with Jonnu Smith ruled out in Week 5.

It isn’t clear when Jones will return from injury, but he is expected to take the job back once he does. Until that happens, you can trust Henry a bit more than normal.

Priority level: Low

TE Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

Hill, who hasn’t seen a target since Week 1, is the most fraudulent tight end in the history of the NFL, as he’s really a quarterback/running back, something he showed in Week 5.

Hill ran the ball nine times for 112 yards and found the end zone three times. He also added a 22-yard touchdown pass for good measure in what was a crazy explosion for the “tight end”.

Hill is completely reliant on big plays and rushing and touchdown production, and could give you a donut as easily as he can have a big week, but the tight end position is a mess overall, so rolling the dice on him on a weekly basis isn’t the worst idea. Just be ready to take the good with the bad.

Priority level: High

TE Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

The production coming from the Vikings tight end was nothing special, but if you’re in the market for a tight end chances are it would have been good in your situation.

Smith reeled in four of five targets for a season-high 42 yards in Week 5, although he failed to find the end zone for the third straight game.

That said, at least Smith has gotten looks in the red zone this season and he hasn’t posted a bagel since Week 1. He should be rostered by fantasy managers looking for a solution.

Priority level: Medium

D/ST: Los Angeles Chargers

There is just one fantasy-relevant defense on bye this week, but if you have it (Tennessee) or are a D/ST streamer, we have a good option for you.

The Chargers’ defense has been the exact opposite of what we expected it to be after so many good additions during the offseason, but it’s a safer bet this week than most.

Los Angeles draws a matchup against a Denver Broncos offense that is giving up the 10th-most fantasy points per game to D/STs.

Denver has been a middle-of-the-road team in terms of turnovers, but the offense is scoring a pathetic 15.0 points per game, and Russell Wilson is playing hurt and has looked like garbage this season.

Priority level: Medium (bye-week fill-in, streaming option)

