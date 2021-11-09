Best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 10

The fantasy football waiver wire has some intriguing options going into Week 10, which is good news for managers who are impacted by injuries and/or bye weeks.

The four teams on bye in Week 10 are the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants and Houston Texans. Here’s a look at some fantasy-relevant players managers might need to replace:

Chicago Bears: QB Justin Fields, RB David Montgomery, WRs Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney

Cincinnati Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, RB Joe Mixon, WRs Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, TE C.J. Uzomah

New York Giants: QB Daniel Jones, RBs Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker, WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard

Houston Texans: WR Brandin Cooks

On top of giving you some potential long-term adds, we’ll also be suggesting players who can be streamed for this week. In addition to that, we’ll rate each of their priority levels based on potential impact.

QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan threw for 343 yards and two scores against a tough New Orleans Saints defense in Week 9. The Falcons signal-caller draws a matchup with shootout potential against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10, a team ceding the seventh-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers.

Priority Level: High

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to trust Roethlisberger these days, but if there was ever a week to give him a shot, it’s this one. Big Ben and Co. meet a Detroit Lions defense surrendering the sixth-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers.

Priority Level: Low

QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Fields has put together back-to-back solid weeks in fantasy and carries a safe floor thanks to his rushing ability. Over his last two games, Fields has tallied 466 passing yards and two touchdowns to two picks, while also adding 148 yards on the ground and another score.

Story continues

The rookie quarterback isn’t usable this week with the Bears on a bye and remains a stash-and-see option, but there’s no question his upside makes him someone worth considering.

Priority Level: Medium

QB Carson Wentz, Indianapolis Colts

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

Don’t look now, but Wentz has become a top-10 quarterback in fantasy this season. He continued his impressive run in Week 9, posting 272 yards and three scores against the New York Jets.

Yes, we know, it’s the Jets, but Wentz has been as consistent as they come in terms of fantasy production from week to week. The Colts quarterback has a favorable matchup in Week 10 against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense giving up the 12th-most fantasy points per contest to the position.

For now, we’re considering Wentz as a long-term addition who could become an every-week starter in lineups.

Priority Level: High

RB D'Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

Syndication: The Enquirer

After Nick Chubb returned and got his normal workload in Week 8, fantasy managers may have dropped Johnson, leaving him available ahead of Week 10.

But that move might have been premature, as Chubb has been placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. It is possible he could be back in time for Sunday, but he’ll first need two negative tests 24 hours apart.

If Chubb doesn’t play, Johnson, who was an absolute stud in relief of the Browns starter in Week 7 with 168 total yards and one score on 24 touches, will handle a huge workload in Week 10.

Priority Level: High

RB D'Onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

While we’re still holding Adrian Peterson and Jeremy McNichols despite a down week for both (Peterson did find the end zone, though), it’s worth considering Foreman this week.

Of the three backs used on Sunday night, Foreman was far and away the best runner, which was based both on stats and the eye test.

Foreman paced all Titans backs with 29 yards and 5.8 yards per carry, and he nearly broke a big one but slipped before he could get to all the green in front of him. If Foreman continues to be the hottest hand, he could see much more work moving forward.

Priority Level: Medium

RB Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Because he has been the go-to guy in recent years when the Eagles need a fill-in at running back, we thought Boston Scott was the Philly back to own last week. It appears we might have been wrong.

That’s because it was Howard who led the Eagles’ backfield in Week 9. The veteran back out-carried Scott 17-10, and he looked good doing it, averaging 4.2 yards per carry en route to a team-high 71 yards and one touchdown.

Miles Sanders might only be out another week, so an investment in Howard might not garner more than one start, but sometimes that’s all a fantasy manager can ask for at running back at this point in the season.

We’re OK with starting Howard this week, but temper expectations because Scott will still be around to take some touches away from him, and Jalen Hurts is also a big factor in the ground game.

Priority Level: Medium

WR Elijah Moore, New York Jets

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Up until the last two games where he has seen 14 targets and turned them into 15 receptions for 151 yards and two scores, both of which came last week, Moore had been quiet in his rookie season.

This might be the beginning of Moore’s breakout, but we’re also remaining hesitant to say he has officially arrived.

Moore has done his damage with Mike White and Josh Johnson under center. With Zach Wilson’s return imminent in the next week or two, it’s possible he goes back to irrelevance since he didn’t have much, if any success with Wilson before.

Furthermore, New York has been without its No. 1 receiver, Corey Davis, for both of Moore’s best games of 2021, so his return could also cut into the rookie’s opportunities.

For now, Moore is no more than an “I have an extra spot on my bench” kind of stash.

Priority Level: Low

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cleveland Browns

AP Photo/Wade Payne

With Odell Beckham Jr. officially out of the mix in Cleveland, Peoples-Jones immediately becomes the No. 2 receiver for the Browns, with the potential to actually be the No. 1 depending on what happens with Jarvis Landry, who has been anything but productive this season.

Before sitting out Week 7 and 8, Jones tallied 171 yards and two scores in the two weeks prior, and then went on to post two catches for 86 yards and a touchdown in Week 9. His yards and targets led the team.

Until Landry starts putting up numbers, Peoples-Jones, who is second on the team in receiving yards and first in touchdowns, is the Browns receiver you want moving forward.

Priority Level: High

WR Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While Gage didn’t find the end zone in Week 9, he led the team in targets (eight) and receptions (seven), and finished second in receiving yards (64) behind Swiss Army knife, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Gage has 14 targets, 11 catches, 131 receiving yards and one touchdown in two of his last three games, but also posted a donut in between those performances.

Fellow wideout Olamide Zaccheaus looks like the sexier add after scoring twice last week, but Gage is a bit safer play week to week — that is, until Calvin Ridley returns.

Priority Level: Low

TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Despite posting back-to-back good weeks at a tough position to fill, Freiermuth remained widely available going into Week 9.

After tallying five catches on six targets for 43 yards and two scores on Monday night, the rookie tight end now has 16 catches on 20 targets for 145 yards and three touchdowns the past two weeks. Not only is he becoming a trusted red zone target, he’s more involved in the offense altogether.

Priority Level: High

TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

We suggested Arnold earlier this season and got burned after he didn’t produce much in the weeks that followed, but after putting together back-to-back solid weeks, he’s back on the radar.

Arnold has seen 17 targets the last two weeks, turning them into 12 catches for 128 yards. Granted, not great production, but we’ll take it at a position that can be a nightmare to fill.

1

1