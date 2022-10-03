With Week 4 almost in the books outside of one game on Monday night between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, it’s time to start looking ahead to waiver day ahead of Week 5.

While there are no bye weeks this week, those will begin in Week 6, so not only should fantasy managers be making moves for this week, it also wouldn’t hurt to look ahead to next week.

The teams on bye in Week 6 are the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, all of whom have fantasy-relevant players.

If you have players on any of those teams and don’t currently have the depth to replace them next week, get a move on it this week while keeping your ear to the ground going into Week 6.

With all that in mind, let’s take a look at the best fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 5, the last week without byes until Week 15.

QB Teddy Bridgewater, Miami Dolphins

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

With Tua Tagovailoa already ruled out for Week 5 (and it wouldn’t shock us to see him ruled out in Week 6, also), Teddy Bridgewater is set to take the reins under center for at least one more week.

Bridgewater was serviceable in relief of Tua, throwing for 193 yards and one touchdown to one interception, while also adding 11 yards on the ground.

The veteran backup isn’t a world-beater by any stretch, but he does have two very good receivers at his disposal in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, which could lead to better-than-expected production.

Bridgewater also has a favorable matchup in Week 5 against a New York Jets defense ceding the 13th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, making him an option to stream for a week, especially for Tua owners.

Priority level: Low

QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Goff posted a monster game on Sunday, accounting for 378 passing yards and four touchdowns, giving him 30-plus fantasy points in Week 4 — and he did it without the aid of some of his top weapons.

Sunday was a reminder of how bad the Lions’ defense is, which means Goff may have to sling it more often than not to keep up with opponents.

Through four weeks, the Lions signal-caller ranks as QB5 in total points and points per game at the position, so he should be rostered by quarterback-needy owners.

Goff draws a favorable matchup in Week 5 against a Patriots defense giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, and hopefully he’ll get some of his weapons back for that game.

Priority level: High

QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers

Syndication: Beaver County Times

The Kenny Pickett era may be under way in Pittsburgh after the rookie made his NFL debut on Sunday in relief of Mitchell Trubisky. However, head coach Mike Tomlin was non-committal for Week 5.

Pickett’s debut wasn’t exactly pretty. He tossed three interceptions, including one on his very first pass, and only had 120 passing yards, but those were the only incompletions he threw on 13 attempts, and he did score a pair of rushing touchdowns and had six rushing attempts overall.

The jury is still very much out on Pickett, making him a stash more than anything else, but he does have a talented group of pass-catchers and the ability to run the football, so there’s definitely some potential upside here should he get the nod to start the rest of the way.

Priority level: Low

RBs Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley, Atlanta Falcons

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With Cordarrelle Patterson placed on injured reserve on Monday, the Falcons will have a lot of touches to replace, but we got a preview of how things will go in Week 4.

Backups Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley both saw 10 carries apiece, with Allgeier seeing one target, which he reeled in for a 20-yard catch. While both played well, Allgeier was a bit better, tallying 86 yards (8.6 yards per carry) to Huntley’s 56 (5.6 yards per carry), but it was the latter who got a score.

If I had to guess, Allgeier is probably the better add here, as he’s a 2022 draft pick and looked better on Sunday, but both could provide some value when game script is favorable to the run.

Keep this in your back pocket, also: veteran Damien Williams could return from IR in Week 6, which would likely impact Huntley more than Allgeier.

Priority level for Allgeier with or without Patterson: High

Priority level for Huntley with or without Patterson: Medium

RB Mike Boone, Denver Broncos

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Javonte Williams is done for the season, leaving plenty of touches up for grabs in Denver, and a giant hole on the rosters of fantasy owners.

Melvin Gordon is likely the next man up in Williams’ absence but chances are he’s already rostered in your league. If not, grab him immediately.

But keep in mind Gordon is coming off a horrid Week 4 in which he saw just three carries for eight yards and suffered his fourth fumble of the season (two lost).

Gordon might have one foot in the dog house at this point, which could pave the way for Mike Boone to get more work. And, with the way the Broncos normally divvy up snaps between their backs, double-digit touches could be the floor for Boone, who should also be involved in the passing game.

Keep an eye on the Broncos making a move at the position, but barring something significant, it should be the Gordon-Boone show from here.

Priority level if you have Williams: High

Priority level if you don’t have Williams: Medium

RB Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to Dolphins running backs, Raheem Mostert has been the more consistent contributor over Chase Edmonds over four games.

Edmonds has seen just 37 snaps combined the last two games to Mostert’s 70, and the latter had 15 carries and 17 touches overall to Edmonds’ seven during the Week 4 loss.

When the Dolphins need a pure rusher, especially between the tackles, Mostert is the better fit for that, as Edmonds is more of a pass-catching specialist.

Granted, we’re still waiting for Mostert’s breakout game, so I wouldn’t suggest inserting him into lineups right away, but it feels like he’s inching closer to flex consideration and should be rostered in all formats.

Plus, with Tua out, the Dolphins might want to lean on the ground game more to help Teddy Bridgewater.

Priority level if you have Edmonds: High

Priority level if you don’t have Edmonds: Medium

RB Brian Robinson, Washington Commanders

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve been pounding the drum on Brian Robinson for a few weeks now, and this week is no different. Robinson is reportedly set to be activated off the PUP list just four weeks after getting shot twice.

Prior to his injuries, Robinson looked poised to at least take a share of the backfield in Washington, and he might’ve secured the job almost entirely.

With Antonio Gibson and the Commanders’ rushing attack not doing much through four games, it’s quite conceivable Robinson will grab the reins of this backfield with the team hoping for a spark.

But be patient with Robinson, as it may take him a few weeks to get himself into game shape, which could limit his workload.

Landing a starting running back with promise and the potential for a big workload on waivers is very rare, but that’s potentially what we have in Robinson. Go get him ASAP and stash him for down the road.

Priority level if you have Gibson: High

Priority level if you don’t have Gibson: High

RBs Latavius Murray and Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Alvin Kamara out again in Week 4, we expected Mark Ingram to see the vast majority of work, but he almost split things evenly with Latavius Murray, who was signed to the practice squad last month.

And Murray was the better rusher, tallying 57 yards (5.2 yards per carry) to Ingram’s 30 (3.0 yards per carry). However, Ingram saw more passing-game work with three targets and receptions to Murray’s one target and catch.

Admittedly, the outlook isn’t great for either of these players with Kamara possibly set to return in Week 5, but both are worth a speculative add just in case Kamara misses another game.

Priority level for Ingram if you have Kamara: Medium

Priority level for Murray if you have Kamara: Medium

Priority level for both if you don’t have Kamara: Low

WR Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants

Syndication: The Record

After showing out during the training camp and the preseason, Robinson’s start to the 2022 campaign has been very disappointing, as a knee injury has sidelined the 2022 second-round pick for the past three games.

While it isn’t clear when Robinson will be back, you have to figure he’s close, which means it’s time to pounce on him now.

Why should you pounce? Well, Robinson could be stepping into a significant role right away, as the Giants’ receiving corps. is an absolute disaster and is ripe for the picking as far as someone taking the No. 1 receiver role.

Assuming he’s healthy, Robinson has a great shot to take that job over with very little competition standing in his way. As a result, he could see a big workload, making him a solid bench stash.

Priority level: Medium

WR Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

With Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark sidelined, Josh Reynolds helped pick up the slack behind T.J. Hockenson, who went nuts in Week 4.

Reynolds was targeted eight times, which he turned into seven catches for 81 yards (all second-best on the team) and one touchdown. Over his last two games, Reynolds has 18 targets, 13 receptions, 177 yards and one score.

Bear in mind, his Week 3 showing was with St. Brown and Chark in the lineup, so he may provide some standalone value in PPR some weeks even when the pair return from injury.

If St. Brown and/or Chark misses more time, Reynolds could continue to get significant looks in a potent passing attack. Reynolds is worth an add as a backup, but he’s even more important for St. Brown owners.

Priority level if you have St. Brown: Medium

Priority level if you don’t have St. Brown: Low

WR Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

With all the attention on Christian Watson and Allen Lazard in Green Bay going into the season, it’s actually rookie Romeo Doubs who leads the team in receiving yards after four games.

Granted, Lazard did miss one contest, but Doubs has also left yards on the field after dropping a potential 40-yard touchdown catch in Week 4 that would’ve made his day look much better.

Still, Doubs finished with five receptions for 47 yards, both second-best on the team, and had a touchdown, and he looks like the No. 2 target in Green Bay’s offense, making him worth a look in all formats.

Priority level: Medium

WR Robert Woods, Tennessee Titans

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

After a slow start to the season, Robert Woods has posted back-to-back solid showings, tallying 12.5 and 13.0 fantasy points in each of his last two games.

Nothing to write home about but Woods appears to be making progress in his chemistry with Ryan Tannehill, which gives us hope that Woods can return to some semblance of the WR2/3 he has been during his career.

Adding to that, the Titans might need to lean on Woods even more now that rookie Treylon Burks is set to miss time with turf toe. Add Woods to your bench if he’s available.

WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers turning to Kenny Pickett at quarterback (assuming he remains the starter) could be great news for George Pickens.

The rookie wideout was targeted just 15 times over three-plus games with Mitchell Trubisky under center, but once Pickett took over, Pickens saw five targets in one half of football.

In all, Pickens saw eight targets and caught six balls for a career-best 102 yards. Pickens’ talent is undeniable, and perhaps Pickett is the guy to fully unlock that. The rookie wideout is a good bench stash to add this week.

Priority level: Medium

WR Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Somehow Michael Gallup is under 50 percent owned in ESPN leagues. If you are one of these leagues, grab him immediately.

Gallup finally returned from injury in Week 4, and he made an immediate impact, reeling in two passes for 24 yards and a touchdown on three targets.

Of course, not great production by any means, but we have to remember this was Gallup’s first game back from a torn ACL and even better days will be ahead for a wideout who has finished as high as WR22 in a season (2019).

Gallup should eventually settle in as the No. 2 receiver in Dallas, and with Dak Prescott set to return soon, Gallup could provide every-week flex value on a Cowboys offense that has the potential to post a lot of yards and score a lot of points.

Priority level: High

TE Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

At the start of the season I expected Mo Alie-Cox to return at least TE2 value this year with the Colts thin on pass-catchers, but he had been anything but that after three weeks.

However, things finally changed in Week 4, as Alie-Cox led all Colts pass-catchers with six catches for 85 yards and two touchdowns, while also flashing his impressive athleticism and big-play ability.

Admittedly, the Colts’ passing attack is a mess, but we’ll take any glimmer of hope we can get at the tight end position, which is often a black hole outside of the truly elite players at the position.

Priority level: Medium

D/ST: Jacksonville Jaguars

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t look now, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are D/ST4 through four games. I don’t think anyone had that on their 2022 bingo card, but here we are…

Despite playing a very talented Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 4, the Jags’ D/ST still managed a top-10 finish for the week.

Overall, Jacksonville has notched nine takeaways (seven picks, two fumbles), tied for the third-most in the NFL, and have one defensive touchdown. Also, Jacksonville is ceding just 16.8 points per game, the fourth-fewest, while adding nine sacks.

Jacksonville’s schedule is very favorable, as well, with matchups against lowly offenses like the Houston Texans’, Indianapolis Colts’, New York Giants’ and Denver Broncos’ over the next four games.

Not only are the Jags a streaming option this week, but this unit could be a long-term solution also. Man, that sounds weird.

