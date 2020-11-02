Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Some injuries during the action of Week 8 on Sunday has opened the door for some players to be waiver wire targets in Fantasy Football going into Week 9.

There will be four teams on bye this week: the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles.

Here’s a look at key players from each team that you might have to replace in your lineup as a result:

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, RBs Joe Mixon and Giovani Bernard, WRs Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins and A.J. Green.

Browns: QB Baker Mayfield, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Jarvis Landry, TE Austin Hooper

Rams: QB Jared Goff, RB Darrell Henderson, WRs Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp

Eagles: QB Carson Wentz, RBs Miles Sanders and Boston Scott, WR Travis Fulgham.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at some hot waiver wire pickups that have either long-term appeal or are viable streaming options for this week.

Note: Fantasy defense vs. position rankings are courtesy of NFL.com.