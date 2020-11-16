Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 11

Welcome, Fantasy Football friends! We’re back once again to take a look at which players are the hot names on the fantasy football waiver wire ahead of Week 11.

There will be four teams on a bye in Week 11, which means you might be without some of your key players. The teams on bye are as follows: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, and San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s a look at some of the most fantasy-relevant players you might have to replace in your lineup for this week (we have excluded players who were ruled out in Week 10).

Buffalo Bills: QB Josh Allen, RBs Zack Moss and Devin Singletary, WRs Stefon Diggs and John Brown

Chicago Bears: RB David Montgomery, WRs Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney, TE Jimmy Graham

New York Giants: QB Daniel Jones, RB Wayne Gallman, WRs Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram

San Francisco 49ers: RB Jerick McKinnon, WRs Brandon Aiyuk, TE Jordan Reed

Here’s a look at the hottest waiver wire pickups for Week 11.

QBs Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill | New Orleans Saints

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Ready to eat a "W" in Week 11? Drew Brees suffered an injury to his ribs in Week 10 that forced him out of the game in the second half and leaves his status up in the air for Week 11. More likely than not, Jameis Winston, who finished the game in place of Brees on Sunday, would take the reins under center if he's out; however, there's an outside chance that Taysom Hill could get the nod. At the very least, we expect to see Hill's snaps increase. No matter who plays, there's a juicy matchup incoming here, as the Saints will meet an Atlanta Falcons defense that has given up the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2020.

QB Alex Smith | Washington Football Team

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Since taking over for Kyle Allen, who suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9, Alex Smith has thrown for an obscene 715 yards the past two weeks, including 390 scoreless yards in Week 10. While actually getting into the end zone is a concern (Smith has just one touchdown to three picks in three games played), the volume is there for Smith to have success for fantasy managers willing to take a flyer. In Week 11, Smith will be up against the Cincinnati Bengals, a team whose defense is ceding the eighth-most fantasy points to signal-callers this year. Smith is firmly on the streaming radar this week, but could work his way into fantasy relevance for the rest of the season.

Story continues

QB Derek Carr | Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the Raiders dominating the Denver Broncos in Week 10, Derek Carr's fantasy performance left a lot to be desired. Thankfully, he has a fantastic bounce-back spot in Week 11. The Raiders draw a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in what could be a shootout. In the pair's last meetings, the Raiders won 40-32 and Carr threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.

RB Salvon Ahmed | Miami Dolphins

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

We were wondering who would take the reins of the starting running back job for the Dolphins with Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida out, and it appears Salvon Ahmed will be the man to do it. Ahmed finished with 85 yards on 21 carries while also finding pay dirt, and he saw one target in the passing game. No other Dolphins back had more than two carries in the contest. It's clear Ahmed is the Dolphins back you want moving forward, but that might not last long with Gaskin eligible to come off Injured Reserve after Week 11.

RBs Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins | Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Admittedly, the Colts' running back situation is a complete mess right now, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't at least attempt to get in on it. Rookie Jonathan Taylor, who was supposed to be the clear-cut starter after Marlon Mack was lost for the season, has been non-existent the past three games, totaling just 24 carries for 61 yards and six catches for 41 yards. That has allowed Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines to assume larger roles, with Wilkins in particular out-touching Taylor 42-30 in that same span, including a carries advantage of 39-24. Hines has been inconsistent this year to say the least, but he did just explode for 115 total yards and two scores on 17 touches in Week 10. We like Hines in PPR formats moving forward, and Wilkins is worth rostering as a wait-and-see move. Both players are must-adds for Taylor owners who were depending on the rookie as a RB2 or flex.

RB Kalen Ballage | Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

With Justin Jackson in Week 10, it was Kalen Ballage time once again. The young back out-touched Joshua Kelley, 23-7, and in Jackson's absence the past two games, Ballage has a touch advantage of 40-21 over Kelley. There's no question that Ballage is the guy in Los Angeles, but much of his fantasy value will hinge upon Jackson's health. However, considering the fact that Ballage has produced with 186 total yards and one touchdown the past two weeks, he could be working his way to playing time over Jackson when he returns.

WR Michael Pittman Jr. | Indianapolis Colts

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Here we are, banging the Michael Pittman Jr. drum once again this week. Last week, we told you he was a solid speculative add with the Colts needing a receiver to step up, and Pittman answered the bell in Week 10. Even with T.Y. Hilton in the lineup, Pittman was Indy's best receiver, reeling in a team-high seven of eight targets for 101 yards. He also added one carry for 21 yards. Pittman has now led the Colts in receiving yards in each of the past two games and has officially become the wide receiver to own in Indianapolis.

WR Marvin Jones Jr. | Detroit Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

It remains to be seen if Kenny Golladay will suit up in Week 11, but if not you can turn to an old friend for help. Marvin Jones led the way for the Lions in Week 10 with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, and the score was his fourth in three games. Jones has now totaled 13 fantasy points or more in each of his last four games (PPR), and two of those came with Golladay in the lineup. That kind of consistency is tough to find on the waiver wire this late in the season, and it's possible Jones could continue to produce in order to move him into every-week flex consideration.

WR Jakobi Meyers | New England Patriots

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and while I normally avoid Patriots players at all costs in fantasy, I'd be doing you a disservice if I didn't mention Jakobi Meyers. The rookie hasn't put up dazzling numbers the past four weeks (346 receiving yards, zero touchdowns) but he has amassed an impressive team-high 37 targets in that span. Meyers has also led the Patriots in receiving yards in each of the last four contests, and he showed off his impressive arm with a 24-yard touchdown pass on Sunday night, which of course you can't depend on weekly. Because of his role as the Pats' No. 1 receiver, Meyers should be rostered in all formats.

WR Cole Beasley | Buffalo Bills

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley led all Bills pass-catchers in targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (101) in Week 10, while also finding pay dirt. Beasley is a better add in PPR leagues, but with John Brown suffering an injury in Week 10, he could have relevance in all formats moving forward. However, Beasley and the Bills are on bye in Week 11, so he won't be able to help fantasy managers right away.

TE Jordan Reed | San Francisco 49ers

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

We were somewhat torn between adding a pair of Niners tight ends last week, but as we expected Jordan Reed emerged as the one you must add. Reed and Nick Mullens showed chemistry, as the former reeled in five of six targets for 62 yards, all of which was second on the team in Week 10. Health will always be a concern with Reed, but there's no question that he can be a major fantasy asset when healthy, and now we've seen him do that even with a lackluster quarterback under center in San Fran. Just beware: the Niners are on a bye this week, so Reed can't help you out right away.

TEs Ryan Izzo and Jordan Thomas | New England Patriots

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

OK, now we're really asking for it and digging deep with a pair of Patriots tight ends. Should you add either of these tight ends with the expectation that they'll contribute? Absolutely not. However, the starting tight end spot is up for grabs in New England. Ryan Izzo has moved to the front of the depth chart by default thanks to injuries, and he recorded one catch for 21 yards in Week 10. Jordan Thomas was recently added to provide some depth at the position and could emerge in the weeks ahead. This is a situation to keep an eye on moving forward, but there isn't much to get excited about here with the Patriots not doing much through the air this season. At best, Izzo and Thomas are speculative, wait-and-see adds.

TE Richard Rodgers | Philadelphia Eagles

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

We thought the return of Dallas Goedert would render Richard Rogers irrelevant, but we were wrong. Not only did Rodgers out-perform Goedert in Week 10 with five catches for 60 yards, he also led all Eagles pass-catchers in receiving yards. As a result, we're back on the Rodgers bandwagon for now.

D/ST Stream of the Week: Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are back in action after a bye in Week 10, and that means we're checking the schedule to see who they play in order to know which defense to start against their putrid offense. The Chargers get the pleasure of facing the lowly Jets in Week 10, a team that has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs in 2020. Whether the Jets have Joe Flacco or Sam Darnold under center, start the Chargers with the utmost confidence.

Middle-of-the-road D/ST streaming option: Minnesota Vikings

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are more of a middle-of-the-road option this week with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town, but a relatively safe one nonetheless. We expect Andy Dalton to come back this week, which should prove to be a boost for a putrid Cowboys offense — or at least you would think so. However, even with Dalton in the starting lineup in two games this season, the Cowboys have totaled just 13 points. Over the past four weeks, the Cowboys are averaging a depressing 11 points per contest. Overall, the Cowboys are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing D/STs this season.

D/ST to keep an eye on: Detroit Lions

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Now we're really digging deep. Under no circumstances are the Lions' D/ST an every-week starter, but there is a possibility they could be on the streaming radar this week. A Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers awaits Detroit, and that contest could happen with a different quarterback under center for the Panthers. Teddy Bridgewater was knocked out of the Week 10 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury, which necessitated P.J. Walker taking over. Walker finished 2-for-4 for 12 yards. If Walker plays in Week 11, there's a chance the Lions' D/ST could actually post a respectable outing in fantasy. However, if Bridgewater does suit up, this will no longer be a viable option.