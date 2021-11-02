Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 9

Week 8 brought us two fantasy-relevant, season-ending injuries for Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and Titans running back Derrick Henry just in time for another big week of byes that includes the Lions, Seahawks, Buccaneers, and Football Team.

Your team may be missing some important players going forward, so as we head into another week, we will take a look at the waiver wire. We will consider guys who are available in at least 50% of leagues on ESPN.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your rosters heading into Week 9 of the NFL season.

Taysom Hill, QB, Saints (0.9%)

Winston is out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL which should give Hill an opportunity to start going forward when he returns from concussion protocol.

This season, Winston had averaged 17.86 points per game, good for 20th. Hill provides more rushing upside, and the Saints could be getting Michael Thomas back in the coming weeks to boost his production even further.

The Saints quarterback should be at least a streaming option if not a rostered quarterback going forward.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Titans (0.1%)

One of the greatest running backs of all time was signed Monday to help fill the monster-sized hole that’s left from Henry’s injury. It will probably take Peterson some time to get into game shape, but he still has some value at 36 years old.

Should we expect Peterson to come in and replace Henry’s production? No, certainly not. However, he’ll probably take the carries with Jeremy McNichols being the pass-catching back.

His fantasy output should probably be looked at as a potential low-end RB2.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets (18.7%)

Crowder missed the first three weeks of the 2021 season due to COVID-19 and a groin injury that lowered his production with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Story continues

Last week, with Mike White under center, Crowder brought in a season-high eight receptions for 84 yards (16.4 fantasy points). For an inexperienced quarterback, a slot receiver can be a safety blanket, and Crowder is one of the most underrated slot guys in the game.

As long as White’s the quarterback, Crowder should garner flex consideration.

Evan Engram, TE, Giants (24.6%)

The tight end position continues to be a pit of despair for fantasy owners. It seems to be that, each week, every tight end is touchdown-dependent, and you have to guess who’s going to find their way into the end zone.

Engram is the best option this week. He’s averaging 7.6 points per game for an offense that is already missing Kenny Golladay and Saquon Barkley and might’ve lost Sterling Shepard for some time on Monday night.

In Week 9, the Giants play the Las Vegas Raiders who are giving up the fifth-most points to tight ends this season.

Cowboys, D/ST (48.9%)

The Cowboys are playing the Denver Broncos in Week 9 who are giving up the seventh-most point to fantasy defenses this season. They are prone to turning the ball over, as Teddy Bridgewater has thrown four of his five interceptions in the last three games.

On top of that, the Broncos are one of the most-sacked teams in the league, averaging 3.1 sacks per game.

Dallas’ defense is the ninth-ranked unit in terms of fantasy points. If Trevon Diggs, who is leading the league in interceptions, can play through his ankle injury, they may be able to force Bridgewater into a few mistakes this week.

