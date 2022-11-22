Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 12

After the 11th full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are heading into the home stretch of the season.

If you had a tough injury in Week 11, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 12 of the NFL campaign.

Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos (34.2%)

Murray has been a flex play this year when he plays. He’s averaging 11.5 points per game – good for 29th among all running backs. With Denver waiving Melvin Gordon and Chase Edmonds dealing with a significant ankle injury, Murray should get more work going forward.

Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs (16.3%)

The rookie wideout saw some real opportunities this past week with JuJu Smith-Schuster in concussion protocol, Kadarius Toney dealing with a hamstring injury and Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. This resulted in 11.3 points.

If Toney and Smith-Schuster miss another week, Moore could finally be getting involved with an offense led by Patrick Mahomes. That should be worth something.

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Fransico 49ers (44.9%)

Garoppolo hasn’t been the sexy pick in fantasy, as he’s the 19th-ranked quarterback, but he’s 11th in terms of points per game, averaging 16.6.

Playing against New Orleans this week, who are giving up 17.2 points per game, he could be a decent streaming option as a bye week/injury fill-in.

Greg Dulcich, TE, Denver Broncos (49.5%)

It’s tough to trust any pass-catcher in Denver’s offense, but when it comes to tight ends, there just aren’t enough good ones each week. The rookie is averaging the 10th-most points per contest (9.1).

With Jerry Jeudy possibly missing another week, Dulcich could capitalize.

Broncos, D/ST (45.8%)

Obviously, you won’t want to add three Broncos pieces to your fantasy roster, but Denver’s defense is still solid despite trading away Bradley Chubb. Their 6.7 points per week is good for 11th in fantasy.

In Week 12, they’ll face the Carolina Panthers, who are definitely capable of turning the ball over a time or two.

