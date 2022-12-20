Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 16

After the 15th full slate of regular season action, many fantasy football leagues are heading into either the second half of their first playoff matchups or their second.

If you had a tough injury in Week 15, or you have a player that’s been underperforming, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 16 of the NFL campaign.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (47.9%)

Goff has started to turn around the narrative of his career, as he’s helped Detroit win six of their last seven contests. He’s doing so while averaging 19.8 points per game over the last four weeks, including battles against the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, who both have strong defenses.

In Week 16, the Lions are taking on the Carolina Panthers – allowing 15.8 points to opposing quarterbacks, which is essentially the league average.

Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints (15.6%)

Consistency has been hard to find at tight end over the last couple of years. Since Week 7, Johnson has averaged 11.01 points per game. If that number was extrapolated over the course of the full season, he’d be the second-best tight end in fantasy. There have been a few bust weeks in there, but he’s been finding the end zone with some regularity.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (30.4%)

Renfrow returned to action this week after missing the previous five with an oblique injury. He saw just 43% of the offensive snaps against a strong Patriots defense which limited him to just one reception for 14 yards on three targets. It’s been a lost season for the former Clemson wideout, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see him become a bigger part of the offense down the stretch.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (33.5%)

After turning their offense over to Desmond Ridder this past week, the run game was as involved as ever in Atlanta. Allgeier out-touched Cordarrelle Patterson (14 carries for 52 yards) against the New Orleans Saints this past week, recording 139 yards and a touchdown on 17 attempts.

Rams, D/ST (23.0%)

Coming off of a Monday night loss against the Green Bay Packers where their offense couldn’t do much, the Rams take on the Denver Broncos in Week 16. Nathaniel Hackett’s offense is giving up 8.9 fantasy points per week to opposing defenses – 3.3 more than the league average.

