Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 7

After the sixth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are humming to the middle of the season.

If you had a tough injury in Week 6, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 7 of the NFL campaign.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Arizona Cardinals (29%)

Anderson wasn’t particularly productive with the Panthers this season, averaging just 5.2 points per game. However, he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, meaning a larger role could be coming his way. Kyler Murray will be the best quarterback Anderson has ever played with.

New England Patriots, D/ST (22.5%)

New England’s defense, despite losing J.C. Jackson this offseason, has been stellar to start the year. Through six weeks, they’re the fifth-ranked unit in fantasy, scoring 9.3 points per game. With the Chicago Bears on the schedule in Week 7, owners should consider adding the Patriots.

anemic

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants (27.3%)

Streaming quarterbacks are interesting this week with a number of backups playing due to injury. However, Jones looks to the best option available in a majority of leagues. He’s only the 15th-ranked quarterback, but the Giants are playing a middle-of-the-road defense in the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just gave up 27.16 points to the ghost of Matt Ryan.

Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins (40%)

Gesicki was our option for a pickup last week, and he rewarded us with six catches, 69 yards and two touchdowns which was, by far, his best performance of the year. Durham Smythe, who had been outsnapping Gesicki, missed Week 6 and could be out again on Sunday. Even if he’s not, Gesicki’s pass-catching ability might be needed in Miami if they want to get back on course.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Baltimore Ravens (3.2%)

Drake took over as the lead back this past week, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Obviously, Dobbins could fully supplant Drake as he continues to come back from his injury, but for now, the former Dolphin might be worth a flier going against Cleveland’s terrible run defense.

