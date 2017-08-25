Best fantasy football team names 2017

We all know that updating rankings, spotting sleepers, studying cheat sheets, participating in mock drafts, coming up with a good draft strategy and other assorted nerdy stuff like that are integral components of getting ready for another season in the fantasy saddle. (Note: Don't Google 'Fantasy Saddle'.) We also know that the most crucial thing you can do in 2017 -- or any season, really -- is come up with the best fantasy football team name possible.
Is it more important than drafting a good team? Yes. Is it more important than your family? Yes. After all, if you fail to think of a funny team name, your family won't respect you...moreso than they already do for devoting so much time and energy to picking football players for your imaginary team.
What makes a good fantasy team name? Inside jokes with the rest of the people in your league get the job done, especially when they're insulting, but you can't expect us to help you with that. Puns based on pop culture references (especially "Game of Thrones" and O.J. Simpson, apparently) or a player's name are probably the most popular options for a fantasy team name, and while most are cringe-worthy, you can occasionally find one that moves you enough to smirk or, on a good day, very briefly chuckle.
That area between "ugh" and "heh" is our sweet spot.
Below you'll find team name ideas that we've been compiling for the past couple years, including new winners like "Baby Got Dak", "The Mixon Administration," and "FartSmellus Buttnut." See, gold. You can't make that stuff up. You'll be able to tell the old ones because they involve players that aren't nearly as fantasy relevant anymore and/or dated references ("Jamaal About That Bass" seemed like it would live forever). If you don't get some of these references, it's your own fault.
Alright, let's get into it. If you can't find something you like here...just keep looking.
Best fantasy football team names for 2017
Dakstreet's Back
Pimpin’ Ain’t Breesy
Zeke Squad
Stairway to Evans
Highway to Bell
Mariota Kart
Ingram Toenails
Games of Jones
Fournettecation
Kelce Lately
Your Brate Is Sealed
O.J.'s Parole Board
Frankly, Ameer, I Don't Give a Damn
Clam Crowder
Dez Dispensers
Boom Boom Powell
Bilal We've Got
That's Bilal, Folks!
Baby Got Dak
Dak and Yellow
The Black Crowells
The Counting Crowells
Crowella du Ville
Sanu Jack City
Green Initiative
I Gotta Thielen
Hooked on a Thielen
More than a Thielen
Can't Stop the Thielen
Thielen Like Makin' Love
Ain’t No Such Thing as Halfway Cooks
Cobb Deep
Steady Cobbin’
Death Ertz-tificate
Martellus All About It
Czar of the Martellustrator
FartSmellus Buttnutt
Amari 2600
Amari Teenage Riot
Sterling SilverWare
Ware Bears
T.Y. Dolla $ign
T.Y. Very Much
The Mixon Administration
Praise the Jord-y
Tate is Enough
Tate Misbehavin'
Golden McCaffrey
Christian Missionaries
Fanatical Christians
Sims City
All About the Benjamins
Hurns Notice
Born to Maclin (This is better than "Return of the Maclin".)
All I Do is Winston
I’ll Make You Jameis
For the Winston
Dirty Landry
Landry Service
Gym, Tannehill, Landry
Le'Veon a Prayer
Golladay Inn Express
Upper Deckers
Stacked Deckers
Gospel According to Matthews (or "Mathews" if you draft Ryan Mathews like an idiot.)
Gospel According to Luuuuuuuuuuke (Get that Panthers D/ST, son.)
All That I Snead
All You Snead is Love
Can You Diggs It?
Diggs in a Blanket
Honeybaked Beckham
Green Eggs and Beckham
Dude, You're Getting O-Dell!
O-Dell No
Rawls Royces
Alshon of the Dead
Deshaun of the Dead
Marshawn of the Dead
Brees the Sheriff
Bad and BouBrees
Touchdown Breesus
Poppin’ Bortles
Bortles Service
Shady’s Gurley Party
Al Hurns and Gurley
Keenan-Ivory-Dwaynes (Sure, you need Keenan Allen, Chris Ivory, Dwayne Allen and Dwayne Harris to pull this off, but, I mean, just do it, ok?)
Hyde and Go Luck Yourself
Hyde and Tyreek
Floyd Rage
Pop-Lockett-Drop It
Hot Lockett
Pocket Lockett
Eastbound and Brown
Saving Matt Ryan
Song of Matty Ice and Fire
Roethlisberger Helper
Palmer? I Hardly Know Her!
Mariota Had a Little Lamb
Demaryius Had A Little Lamb
Make Demaryica Great Again!
A Gronking in December
Abdullah Oblongata
DeVante’s Inferno
MegaErtz
View From Lamar
Lamar the Merrier!
Lamar You Serious?
Serial Miller
Miller’s Bossin’
Chronicles of Riddick
Let's Get Riddickulous!
Dandy Merediths
Steady Cams
Keep Choppin’ Woodhead
Bringin’ the Woodhead
Take ‘em to the Woodhead
Land of the Freeman
Get Your Tyreek On
Rudolph the Red-Zone Reindeer
Parker/Lewis Can’t Lose (You're going to have to overdraft DeVante Parker and Dion Lewis for this, but don't worry -- you won't lose.)
Murray Convention (Get both DeMarco and Latavius and let your freak flag fly.)
Dalton’s Abbey
The Hauschka Always Wins
Gould Members
You Know You Gano Lose
Scobee Snacks
Yippee Ki Yay Justin Tucker
We’re Allen this Together
Reeding Rainbow
Here’s My Number, So Call Me Brady
InstaGraham
Golden Grahams
The Tannehills Have Eyes
The Jeremy Hills Have Eyes
Dude, Where’s My Carr?
The Backfields and McCoys
The Gurley Gates
Gone Gurley
El Gordo Y La Flacco
Giovani Vidi Vici
It’s Von Like Donkey Kong
Ajayi Another Day
13 Reasons Ajayi
Staff Infection
Lacy Underalls
Rebel Yeldons
Turn Goff the Lights
Goff and Wet and/or Soft and Wentz
Mercedes Wentz
Just Say Wentz
Fleener Than a Junkyard Dog
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
Don't Eli To My Face
Let Sleeping Dogs Eli
Boldin the Beautiful
99 Problems But a Fitz Ain’t One
Gore Values
Suh-Tang Clan (Ain't Nuthing Ta F Wit)
Suh-and-a-Half Men
Jamaal About That Bass
Wings of a Davante
Peachy Keenan
Turn Down for Watt
Turn Down for Watkins
Rage Against the Vereen
Winning is My Forte
Ladies and Edelman
Blountsprout and Ivorysaur
Blount Force Trauma
Johnson and More Johnson
Kizer Wide Shut
Ezekiel 25:17
To Be Prosise
Kissing Cousins Good-bye
Special Zay
The Big Gronkowski
Vinnie Iyer, Jordan Heck, Tony Fortier-Bensen, and Ellis Williams all contributed to this article.
