Best fantasy football team names 2017

We all know that updating rankings, spotting sleepers, studying cheat sheets, participating in mock drafts, coming up with a good draft strategy and other assorted nerdy stuff like that are integral components of getting ready for another season in the fantasy saddle. (Note: Don't Google 'Fantasy Saddle'.) We also know that the most crucial thing you can do in 2017 -- or any season, really -- is come up with the best fantasy football team name possible.

Is it more important than drafting a good team? Yes. Is it more important than your family? Yes. After all, if you fail to think of a funny team name, your family won't respect you...moreso than they already do for devoting so much time and energy to picking football players for your imaginary team.

2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

| D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

What makes a good fantasy team name? Inside jokes with the rest of the people in your league get the job done, especially when they're insulting, but you can't expect us to help you with that. Puns based on pop culture references (especially "Game of Thrones" and O.J. Simpson, apparently) or a player's name are probably the most popular options for a fantasy team name, and while most are cringe-worthy, you can occasionally find one that moves you enough to smirk or, on a good day, very briefly chuckle.

That area between "ugh" and "heh" is our sweet spot.

Below you'll find team name ideas that we've been compiling for the past couple years, including new winners like "Baby Got Dak", "The Mixon Administration," and "FartSmellus Buttnut." See, gold. You can't make that stuff up. You'll be able to tell the old ones because they involve players that aren't nearly as fantasy relevant anymore and/or dated references ("Jamaal About That Bass" seemed like it would live forever). If you don't get some of these references, it's your own fault.

Alright, let's get into it. If you can't find something you like here...just keep looking.





Best fantasy football team names for 2017





Dakstreet's Back

Pimpin’ Ain’t Breesy

Zeke Squad

Stairway to Evans

Highway to Bell

Mariota Kart

Ingram Toenails

Games of Jones

Fournettecation

Kelce Lately

Your Brate Is Sealed

O.J.'s Parole Board

DRAFT STRATEGY AND TIERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST



Frankly, Ameer, I Don't Give a Damn

Clam Crowder

Dez Dispensers

Boom Boom Powell

Bilal We've Got

That's Bilal, Folks!

Baby Got Dak

Dak and Yellow

The Black Crowells

The Counting Crowells

Crowella du Ville

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

Sanu Jack City

Green Initiative

I Gotta Thielen

Hooked on a Thielen

More than a Thielen

Can't Stop the Thielen

Thielen Like Makin' Love

Ain’t No Such Thing as Halfway Cooks

Cobb Deep

Steady Cobbin’

Death Ertz-tificate

DRAFT STRATEGY AND TIERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST



Martellus All About It

Czar of the Martellustrator

FartSmellus Buttnutt

Amari 2600

Amari Teenage Riot

Sterling SilverWare

Ware Bears

T.Y. Dolla $ign

T.Y. Very Much

The Mixon Administration

Praise the Jord-y

Tate is Enough

Tate Misbehavin'

Golden McCaffrey

Christian Missionaries

Fanatical Christians

DOMINATE YOUR DRAFT: Ultimate 2017 fantasy football cheat sheet

Sims City

All About the Benjamins

Hurns Notice

Born to Maclin (This is better than "Return of the Maclin".)

All I Do is Winston

I’ll Make You Jameis

For the Winston

Dirty Landry

Landry Service

Gym, Tannehill, Landry

Le'Veon a Prayer

Golladay Inn Express

Upper Deckers

Stacked Deckers

Gospel According to Matthews (or "Mathews" if you draft Ryan Mathews like an idiot.)

Gospel According to Luuuuuuuuuuke (Get that Panthers D/ST, son.)

All That I Snead

All You Snead is Love

Can You Diggs It?

Diggs in a Blanket

Honeybaked Beckham

Green Eggs and Beckham

Dude, You're Getting O-Dell!

O-Dell No

2017 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide Receiver | Tight End

| D/ST | Kicker | Top 200

Rawls Royces

Alshon of the Dead

Deshaun of the Dead

Marshawn of the Dead

Brees the Sheriff

Bad and BouBrees

Touchdown Breesus

Poppin’ Bortles

Bortles Service

Shady’s Gurley Party

Al Hurns and Gurley

Keenan-Ivory-Dwaynes (Sure, you need Keenan Allen, Chris Ivory, Dwayne Allen and Dwayne Harris to pull this off, but, I mean, just do it, ok?)

SLEEPERS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | One from each team

