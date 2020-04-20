Best fantasy football season ever? It's '06 Tomlinson vs. '13 Manning for the all-time crown

Best Fantasy Football Season Ever (Photo by Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The people have voted — and then they voted again, and again.

We're down to a pair of finalists, both of them absolute legends. At stake is nothing less than the definitive title of Fantasy G.O.A.T.

These are the last men standing, as decided by the Yahoo community ...

2013 Peyton Manning vs. 2006 LaDainian Tomlinson

It's the greatest passing campaign in NFL history against the highest-scoring season ever produced by a running back. All Manning had to do to reach this point was knock off Tom Brady ('07), Patrick Mahomes ('18) and Marshall Faulk ('00). No big deal. Tomlinson, meanwhile, steamrolled O.J. Simpson ('75), Christian McCaffrey ('19) and Jerry Rice ('95). And here we are.

Manning's 2013 season began with a record seven-touchdown performance against Baltimore, the first of an incredible fifteen games in which he threw multiple TD passes. He would, of course, finish the year with all-time records in both passing yardage (5,477) and touchdowns (55). In Championship Week, when you needed him most, he delivered: 400 yards, 4 TDs. Peyton was simply unfair.

Tomlinson obliterated the single-season touchdown mark in 2006, crossing the goal-line 31 times. He also led the NFL in rushing (1,815), caught 56 passes, gained 2,323 yards from scrimmage and threw for a pair of scores. He set full-season fantasy scoring records in both standard (427.1) and PPR (481.1). From Weeks 8 through 16, Tomlinson's lowest single-game rushing total was 103 yards. He was phenomenal.

We probably shouldn't be surprised that this ridiculous bracket project has led us to one last impossible choice. Both of these players were centerpieces for thousands of title-winning fantasy teams. And now you have to pick against one of 'em.

Do your thing, voter...