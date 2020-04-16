Best Fantasy Football Season Ever? Four legends, one crown — let's get to the semifinals!

And then there were four.

Now, we're down to our Final Four, folks.

There are no bad choices at this point. Let's meet our semifinalists ...

Who will emerge victorious for the final round?

2013 Peyton Manning vs. 2000 Marshall Faulk

Peyton Manning detonated in the first game of the 2013 season and never looked back. Denver hosted Baltimore in the season's Thursday night opener, and all Manning did was throw for an easy 462 yards and tie the NFL single-game record for touchdown passes (7). He somehow passed for multiple scores in every game but one that year; he reached 300 passing yards a dozen times and 400 yards in four different games. These were his yardage totals to begin the season: 462, 307, 374, 327, 414, 295, 386, 354, 330, 323. He threw four or more touchdowns in nine separate games, which is almost unimaginable. And yet it happened. He finished as the single-season record holder in both passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55). In Week 16, he delivered his typical ho-hum 2013 fantasy line: 400 yards, 4 TDs.

It was, in short, the greatest passing season in NFL history.

Marshall Faulk basically produced an equivalent season at running back in 2000. It was the third of four consecutive seasons in which he would finish with over 2,000 scrimmage yards, and it was the first of back-to-back years in which he scored over 20 touchdowns. Faulk needed only 14 games to break the single-season TD record in 2000, breaking the plane 26 times. He led the league in scoring and yards per carry (5.4) while also catching 81 passed for 830 yards. The Rams were the Greatest Show on Turf and Faulk was, without question, their greatest showman. He averaged an incredible 156.4 scrimmage yards per game. Faulk also set the all-time position record for PPR fantasy points per game (27.1).

How did Faulk perform in the fantasy playoffs? Glad you asked. He may have had the greatest two-week binge of the fantasy era at the most important time. Faulk gained 178 total yards and scored four touchdowns in Week 15, then delivered 132 yards and another four scores in title week. That’s 310 scrimmage yards and eight TDs in two games. He was just completely, thoroughly, irrefutably dominant.

Which of these legends will make it past the Final Four?

2006 LaDainian Tomlinson vs. 1995 Jerry Rice

In a century of professional football, only 11 individual players have produced 400 or more fantasy points in a single-season using PPR scoring. Seven of those players have been running backs, two are QBs and just one is a wide receiver.

It should come as no surprise that the receiver is Jerry Rice, the unrivaled G.O.A.T. at his position, the man who holds every important receiving record in NFL history. His 1995 season was the best of his career (or any receiver's career). He caught 122 passes for 1,848 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus he ran for 36 yards and one TD — and he threw for 41 yards and another score. Rice didn't even have Steve Young throwing him the ball for the entire year; Elvis Grbac actually made five starts for the Niners, yet No. 80 kept rolling. All these years later, Rice's yardage total is still the third-highest ever produced in any season. He was flawless.

Tomlinson, of course, was pretty much perfect as well. His '06 season destroyed a bunch of key records, including the all-time marks for total touchdowns (31) and fantasy points in both standard (427.1) and PPR (481.1). He led the NFL in rushing (1,815) and added another 508 yards as a receiver. When he broke the single-season TD record, he still had three full games remaining on the schedule. Between Weeks 8 and 15, Tomlinson somehow produced 100-plus rushing yards and multiple touchdowns in every game. It was an utterly ridiculous season.

Rice and Tomlinson both cruised in the first two rounds of this bracket (understandably), but this matchup gets interesting. The difference between each of these seasons and the league-average RB in '06 or WR in '95 is massive. Either way, you get an insane positional advantage.

Tomlinson clearly has the total scoring edge, but Rice saved the best performance of his best season for championship week. This is no small detail. Check the stats from the biggest week on the fantasy calendar:

2006 Tomlinson, Week 16 - 123 rush yards, 1 REC, 10 yards

1995 Rice, Week 16 - 10 rush yards, 14 REC, 289 yards, 3 TDs

Rice's explosion was on Monday night, too. So, on the last night of the fantasy season, he led thousands of managers to legendary comeback wins. That performance is the one clear edge he has over LDT in this battle.

