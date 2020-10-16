The best fantasy football options in Week 6

Who should you sit and start in fantasy this week? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

As your fantasy teams battle injury, poor performance and the wackiest NFL scheduling in recent memory, take a look at some of the best and worst fantasy decisions you can make for this weekend’s slate of games.

Start QB: Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Minshew has totaled over 19.8 fantasy points in four out of five games so far this season. Detroit is surrendering the 29th-most points and the 28th-most yards in the NFL. Minshew is available in 39.8 percent of ESPN leagues too. Grab him while you can even as a reliable backup.

Sit QB: Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

A stout Ravens defense that’s already produced 10 turnovers this season is a tough break for Wentz. While Travis Fulgham is the city’s latest folk hero, the Eagles’ receiving targets are still quite shaky. It’d be more prudent to snag a Minshew or a Kirk Cousins off the waiver wire.

Start RB: Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

If you hand-cuffed the oft-injured Dalvin Cook with Mattison or scored him on the waiver wire, you’re a fantasy wizard. Facing a completely dysfunctional Atlanta Falcons team that just canned their general manager and head coach, this is as good of a chance as any for the Vikings to get their first win with Mattison leading the way.

Sit RB: Mark Ingram II, Baltimore Ravens

While you might think it’s crazy to sit any player against this Eagles defense, Ingram is in a much less favorable fantasy situation than he was last season. Ingram does lead the Ravens in carries with 45, but Gus Edwards and Ohio State rookie J.K. Dobbins are right there with 34 and 16, respectively. That’s to say nothing of Lamar Jackson’s 41 rushes too.

Start WR: Laviska Shenault Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars

Only rostered in 41.4 percent of ESPN leagues, Shenault is the 27th-ranked receiver in the PPR format through five weeks. He’s totaled at least 79 receiving yards in each of the last two games. Jacksonville is trying to get the ball in his hands by any means, as he has nine carries for 53 yards this season too.

Sit WR: Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers

Claypool’s name will live in infamy among Eagles fans for generations to come, but a four-touchdown week is an outlier performance. He only had five catches in the Steelers’ first three games before that. With Pittsburgh set to play a Browns team that’s only let up six passing touchdowns in five games, cool it on the Claypool hype momentarily.

Start TE: Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Gesiki exploded for 91 receiving yards and five catches against the 49ers in Week 5. He’s available in 23 percent of ESPN leagues, so do your homework and make sure he’s not a free agent ahead of a disastrous Jets defense that’s giving up the third-most yards in the entire league.

Sit TE: Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Until Andy Dalton gets settled as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback, it’s better to take a wait-and-see approach when it comes to how he spreads out targets for this Dallas offense. With three talented receivers, plus all the touches Ezekiel Elliott gets, take the week off from Schultz.

Start K: Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers

Besides sounding like a guy who works security at the Linc, Slye has put up 11 or more points in three out of five games this season for Carolina. He’s missed just one of his 14 kicks this season and is available in over 80 percent of ESPN leagues.

Sit K: Whoever the kicker is for the Bears

It looks like it’s Cairo Santos.

Start D: Miami Dolphins

Hop on the Dolphins’ defensive unit when they’re facing the lowly Jets. New York head coach Adam Gase would be lucky if he gets the offensive coordinator position at Bishop Eustace next year. The Jets’ offense is dead last in points scored and they’ve accumulated fewer yards than all but one team in 2020.

Sit D: Philadelphia Eagles

Nathan Gerry starts for this team and they’re playing Lamar Jackson.