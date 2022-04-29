The best fan photos from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Move over, Halloween!

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

What happens in Vegas lands on the internet—at least, when it comes to the fanatic fans who dressed in their Sunday’s best to attend the league’s springtime spectacle.

The first round of this year’s draft wasn’t a blockbuster type of night, with most of the names called providing more Google Searches than all-out excitement.

But to the fans who were in attendance, it was a monumental evening. A chance to finally show that makeup kit would one day be practical. That hat purchase? Not silly. Loud shorts? You’ll see. Those glasses? Primo!

Sometimes, you have to go big and bold; otherwise, they might think you’re an imposter, a fake fan just there for the endless buffet and sunburn.

With that in mind, these were our favorite fans of Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft…

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Story continues

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The best fans from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft

(Bob Self/Florida Times-Union)

1

1