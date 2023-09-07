Nordstrom Rack has the 7 best early fall boot deals we’ve seen in years — as low as $35
Fall boot season is just around the corner, and right now is the best time to shop for the best fall boots while they’re on super sale. Nordstrom Rack, in particular, has some of the best fall boot deals we’ve seen in the past couple of years.
Jeffrey Campbell Platform Lug Sole Chelsea Rain Boot$35$65Save $30
Marc Fisher LTD Yarita Pointed Toe Bootie$70$180Save $110
Caslon Miller Water Resistant Lug Chelsea Boot,$70$100Save $30
DV by Dolce Vita Kindred Cowboy Boot$70$100Save $30
Dolce Vita Caster H20 Waterproof Lug Sole Platform Bootie (White Width Available)$75$160Save $85
UGG Mini Classic Logo Boot$100$160Save $60
Veronica Beard Leeland Pointed Toe Chelsea Boot$160$450Save $290
Included in this sale are well-known and trusted brands like Jeffrey Campbell, Dolce Vita, UGG, Marc Fisher and even luxury labels like Veronica Beard.
With sale prices starting as low as $35, you’re sure to find something among these seven best fall boots that you’ll love for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. In fact, these prices are up to a whopping 64% off for a limited time.
If you love a trendy and chunky lug sole, these platform boots from Jeffrey Campbell are right up your alley and are on sale for $35. Looking for a more classic boot that’s perfect for both day and night? The Marc Fisher LTD Yarita Pointed Toe Booties are 60% off.
Hop on the cowboy boot trend with this sleek faux leather heeled version from DV by Dolce Vita. They’re currently on sale starting at $70.
Check out the seven best fall boots at Nordstrom Rack below and snag them while they’re still in stock and on sale.
Whether you're walking through the rain or snow or just love the aesthetic of a chunkier sole, these stunning boots are the perfect balance between fashionable and comfortable. Sizes range from 6 to 10.
A pointed-toe boot is the perfect transitional footwear staple for the fall, as it's both the best daytime and nighttime shoe. This one has a stacked block heel for extra comfort and is made of luxe leather. Choose from five colors and 12 sizes (5 to 11).
This lug sole boot has a more utilitarian vibe and is made of water-resistant leather. It comes in six colors, and sizes range from 4 to 13.
This faux leather cowboy boot is one of our favorites. It has whipstitching details and a curved topline that brings that Western flair. It comes in four colors, and sizes range from 6 to 11.
Dolce Vita is one of the most trusted boot brands at Nordstrom Rack. These waterproof block-heel boots are a shopper favorite and are excellent for traction on slippery surfaces. They come in five colors, and sizes range from 6 to 12. These also come in two widths: medium and wide.
The UGG boot never goes out of style, but they're hardly ever on sale. This popular pair is $60 off during this sale. Sizes range from 6 to 11.
These luxe Veronica Beard pointed-toe Chelsea boots will last you forever because they're just so well made. You'll automatically step up your fall and winter looks once you throw these on. They come in three colors, and sizes range from 5 to 11.
