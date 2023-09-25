We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 6 best coat and jacket deals hiding in Abercrombie’s sale section — as low as $40

Abercrombie rebranded a few years ago from collegiate chic (or lack thereof) to a timeless and much more refined aesthetic that looks super luxe at an extremely affordable price point.

One of the areas where the newly reinvented brand excels most is in its outerwear. Its women’s and men’s fall and winter jackets and coats are some of the most high-quality we’ve seen from a big-box brand. From genuine suede to cropped denim, there are so many options to choose from that are on sale for as little as $40!

With these incredible deals in mind, it’s expected that the items sell out quickly, but there are a few that are still available in both the men’s and women’s sections — you just need to do a little extra digging to find them.

Luckily, we’ve done all the hard work for you and found the six best options with one premium pick that’s a whopping $230 off!

Check out the best fall and winter jackets and coats below and shop quickly, as sizes are selling out fast!

Abercrombie Men's Twill Tapestry Shirt Jacket $64 $80 Save $16 One of the brand's newest shirt jackets is selling out fast. It's made of cozy twill fabric and has a trendy tapestry pattern and chest pockets with a flap closure. Choose from three patterns and six sizes (XS to XXL). $64 at Abercrombie

Abercrombie Men's Wool-Blend Mac Coat $80 $240 Save $160 Wool-blend coats are usually so expensive, but this one from Abercrombie is on super sale, and it was already affordable to begin with. It has a classic fold-down collar, a button-up front and a luxe interior lining. Sizes range from XS to XXL. $80 at Abercrombie

