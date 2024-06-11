The best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football team names
Fantasy Football is a cultural phenomenon and for those missing the buzz of the Premier League version, there’s a Euro 2024 edition on offer this summer.
UEFA have created their own Fantasy Football game for this summer’s tournament, which kicks off on Friday, but before you get down to the nitty gritty of your selections there’s one important task to sort first – a team name.
Here are some of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football team names.
Czech, Mate
You better Czech yourself
Feeling Hungary
Nether, Netherlands
Old Havertz Kai Hard
Baby Reijnders
*Martha likes this*
Dark side of De Roon
Chicken Tikka Musiala
A Fantasy Football classic that Germany’s resident wunderkind borrows from Premier League regular Mohamed Salah for the summer.
Domagoj Vida Loca
She’s into superstitions, black cats and voodoo dolls…
Kroos Control
Euro 2024 will be one last dance for the German great on home soil.
The stage is set…
Let’s do it! pic.twitter.com/eS13HQli7Z
— Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) February 22, 2024
One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest
BowenArrow
Catch me if you Kante
N’Golo Kante might not be the tour-de-force of old, but he’s back in the France squad and ready to hound opposition midfields into submission.
Kante be stopped
Auf Wiedersehen, Petkovic
Boom Xhakalaka
Groß Misconduct
A fitting description of Germany’s long-term overlooking of the Brighton midfielder. Thankfully, that’s over.
Harry Potter and the order of Joao Felix
Pepe Pig
Back of the Neto
Holding Mee Koch
Some back three, is that.
My Hits Don’t Lie
No, they don’t. That’s why you’re bottom of the mini-league.
When Harry Met Saliba
The Euro 2024 semi-finals, perhaps?
Should the tournament go as expected (and yes, we know they never do), favourites England and France will meet in the last four.
Kane vs Saliba could just be defining battle.
Minority Laporte
No Kane, No Gain
Perhaps true for Fantasy Football managers this summer.
The England captain, who won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, will be a popular pick. His €11m price tag is the joint-highest in the game, alongside France counterpart Kylian Mbappe.
Hey Jude
Na na na nananana, nannana…
Flogging a Weghorst
Rhythm of Van Dijk
Giroud Awakening
I’ve had one Tchouameni
A comment sure to be said across beer gardens all summer…
The Wimmer Takes It All
Enter Shaqiri
Sommer Lovin
Tell me more, tell me more…
Don’t Dragusin To This Mess
Brat-Wirtz
The German delicacy fits perfectly with the one nation’s bright young things.
Sure to be consumed in the thousands this summer.
This goal needs to be spoken about more. 😮💨✨#B04SCF | #Bayer04 #Werkself #Wirtz pic.twitter.com/KKi9yVn7cp
— Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 31, 2023
Rice, Rice, Baby
Uptown Dunk
Haven’t Jota clue
Modric’s maestros
LewanGoalski
LewanGOALski 😏#UCL pic.twitter.com/yd2pkd4IAO
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) August 19, 2020
Turkish De Ligt
We don’t talk about Bruno
Under my Cucurella
The first of several Rihanna-inspired numbers to feature, here.
Love The Way You Szoboszlai
Onana, What’s My Name?
Can’t handle the hoof
A nod to almost every Arsenal trip to Stoke City in the Tony Pulis era.
Smells Like Team Spirit
Champagne Super Rovers
