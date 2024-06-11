The best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football team names

Fantasy Football is a cultural phenomenon and for those missing the buzz of the Premier League version, there’s a Euro 2024 edition on offer this summer.

UEFA have created their own Fantasy Football game for this summer’s tournament, which kicks off on Friday, but before you get down to the nitty gritty of your selections there’s one important task to sort first – a team name.

Here are some of the best Euro 2024 Fantasy Football team names.

Czech, Mate

You better Czech yourself

Feeling Hungary

Nether, Netherlands

Old Havertz Kai Hard

Baby Reijnders

*Martha likes this*

Dark side of De Roon

Chicken Tikka Musiala

A Fantasy Football classic that Germany’s resident wunderkind borrows from Premier League regular Mohamed Salah for the summer.

Domagoj Vida Loca

She’s into superstitions, black cats and voodoo dolls…

Kroos Control

Euro 2024 will be one last dance for the German great on home soil.

The stage is set…

One Flew Over Lukaku’s Nest

BowenArrow

Catch me if you Kante

N’Golo Kante might not be the tour-de-force of old, but he’s back in the France squad and ready to hound opposition midfields into submission.

Kante be stopped

Auf Wiedersehen, Petkovic

Boom Xhakalaka

Groß Misconduct

A fitting description of Germany’s long-term overlooking of the Brighton midfielder. Thankfully, that’s over.

Harry Potter and the order of Joao Felix

Pepe Pig

Back of the Neto

Holding Mee Koch

Some back three, is that.

My Hits Don’t Lie

No, they don’t. That’s why you’re bottom of the mini-league.

When Harry Met Saliba

The Euro 2024 semi-finals, perhaps?

Should the tournament go as expected (and yes, we know they never do), favourites England and France will meet in the last four.

Kane vs Saliba could just be defining battle.

Minority Laporte

No Kane, No Gain

Perhaps true for Fantasy Football managers this summer.

The England captain, who won the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot, will be a popular pick. His €11m price tag is the joint-highest in the game, alongside France counterpart Kylian Mbappe.

Hey Jude

Na na na nananana, nannana…

Flogging a Weghorst

Rhythm of Van Dijk

Giroud Awakening

I’ve had one Tchouameni

A comment sure to be said across beer gardens all summer…

The Wimmer Takes It All

Enter Shaqiri

Sommer Lovin

Tell me more, tell me more…

Don’t Dragusin To This Mess

Brat-Wirtz

The German delicacy fits perfectly with the one nation’s bright young things.

Sure to be consumed in the thousands this summer.

Rice, Rice, Baby

Uptown Dunk

Haven’t Jota clue

Modric’s maestros

LewanGoalski

Turkish De Ligt

We don’t talk about Bruno

Under my Cucurella

The first of several Rihanna-inspired numbers to feature, here.

Love The Way You Szoboszlai

Onana, What’s My Name?

Can’t handle the hoof

A nod to almost every Arsenal trip to Stoke City in the Tony Pulis era.

Smells Like Team Spirit

Champagne Super Rovers

