Best from ESPN College GameDay Week 14: SEC Championship title game preview

Georgia coach Kirby Smart lead the team onto the field to warm up before the start of a NCAA college football game against Ole Miss in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The ESPN College GameDay crew previewed the highly anticipated SEC championship game between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide in Atlanta.

Georgia enters the title game undefeated, and a victory against Alabama would seal their spot in the College Football Playoff. However, if the Bulldogs lose, their path to the playoffs becomes more complicated.

Alabama is still in the running for the College Football Playoff, and a win against Georgia would strengthen their case for a spot. The Crimson Tide may have to play without their leading rusher, Jase McClellan, who is questionable due to a left foot injury he sustained during Alabama's 27-24 victory against Auburn. McClellan has recorded 803 rushing yards and six touchdowns for Alabama this season.

Here are the best moments from ESPN College GameDay SEC championship preview from Atlanta, Georgia.

Week 14 guest picker

Comedian and host of "This Past Weekend" podcast, Theo Von, joined the ESPN College GameDay crew to make his picks for the championship week games. Von, who graduated from the University of New Orleans in 2011, received cheers from the crowd when he picked Georgia to beat Alabama in the SEC Championship.

We're excited to have comedian and podcaster Theo Von as our guest picker in Atlanta! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/iXOCFVekjs — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2023

Best signs from Week 14

College football fans always show up and show out for their teams, and the SEC Championship game between No, 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide is no different. Here are the best signs from Atlanta, Georgia.

Florida State's Jordan Travis joins College GameDay

Jordan Travis, former starting quarterback for No. 4 Florida State, joined the ESPN College GameDay team before the ACC championship game against his former university, No. 14 Louisville.

Unfortunately, Travis will not be able to play in the title game due to a lower leg injury that he sustained during the game against South Alabama. Travis announced on social media that he is ending his Seminole career and expressed gratitude towards the fans for the unforgettable memories. Regardless of missing out on the title game, he has faith his side can pull it off of a spot in the College Football Playoff.

"At the end of the day, I didn't have to do too much. When you have Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Trey Benson ... it makes your job easy."



Jordan Travis has faith in FSU going into the ACC title game 🏈 🏆 #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/9rsPDPiQ4q — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2023

Pat McAfee’s kicking contest

During the Pat McAfee's kicking contest, a lucky Georgia fan had the chance to win $100,000 by attempting a 33-yard field goal. Unfortunately, the fan had never kicked a football before, and his attempt was dubbed by McAfee as the worst kick he had ever seen.

I HOPE YOU HIT THIS KICK BRYCIN



FOR ALL THE TRUCK DRIVERS IN AMERICA



OUR WORST ONE YET #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/eDizjrFCDW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 2, 2023

Sarkisian on the Longhorns

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian the College GameDay crew prior to the Big 12 championship title game between No. 7 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma State, with a win could earn the Longhorns a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Sarkisian said that this chance to win a Big 12 title, is a long time coming and they are focused on this matchup before moving on to potential bowl games.

"We got to finish the deal today against Oklahoma State," Sarkisian said.

"I really believe in our resume. I believe in our team."



Steve Sarkisian when asked about the Longhorns' chances to make the College Football Playoff. #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/EQZ5BE9LBe — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2023

The Undertaker is ready to hand deliver the belt to the Big 12 champion 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/f8M19vVBEm — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) December 2, 2023

