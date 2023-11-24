The best ECOVACS robot vacuums are on sale for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

So many great smart home deals are running right now for Black Friday 2023. But if you want a new robot vacuum and you’re looking for the best of the best, there’s one brand that should definitely be at the top of your list.

Today's Top Deals

ECOVACS is currently offering the lowest prices of the year on three of its best robot vacuum and mop models. The best of the best is the flagship ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop, which has a huge $500 discount that drops it to just $999.99. In addition to the two other robot vacuum models on sale, you can save 15% on the ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro, a window-cleaning robot that can climb your windows to clean them.







ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, 8000Pa Suction, 15mm Lift, Omni Station with Hot W…

Price: $999.99 (reg. $1,500)

You Save: $455.00 (30%)

Buy Now







ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, Hot Water Mop Washing, Self-Emptying, Air Drying,…

Price: $799.99 (reg. $1,100)

You Save: $400.00 (36%)

Buy Now







ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Empty Station, Hands-Free Cleaning…

Price: $399.99 (reg. $650)

You Save: $250.00 (38%)

Buy Now







ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot, Intelligent Cleaning with Dual Cross Water Spray T…

Price: $339.99 (reg. $400)

You Save: $60.00 (15%)

Buy Now

All of these great ECOVACS deals have two things in common. First, they offer the lowest prices of 2023. And second, they’re only available until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 27.

Featured deal: ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni

All of this year’s ECOVACS Black Friday deals are terrific, but there’s one offer that’s clearly the star of the show.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop is the company’s latest and greatest flagship model. It also happens to be one of the best high-end robot vacuums BGR has ever tested.

ECOVACS’s DEEBOT X2 OMNI truly does it all. First, it’s a powerful robot vacuum with up to 8,000Pa of suction and an extra-long rubber roller brush. To give you an idea of how powerful that is, most high-end models are rated at up to 4,000Pa or 5,000Pa. With the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni, you can be sure it’ll get all the debris and pet hair off your hard floors and low-pile rugs.

Next up, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni is a full-featured mop. It has dual mopping pads that scrub your hard floors. Plus, this model senses when it reaches a carpet or rug. It doesn’t just stop mopping, it also raises the mop pads by 15mm so you don’t have to worry about your rugs getting wet.

And finally, the new ECOVACS OMNI station is the icing on the cake. Like other auto-empty stations, it sucks out all the dirt and dust when your X2 Omni is done vacuuming and holds up to 90 days of debris. But it also empties the robot’s dirty water tank. Then, it uses 131-degree hot water to wash the mop pads and hot air to dry them. That way, you never have to worry about mold, mildew, or odors.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni robot vacuum and mop is a flagship all-in-one robot that commands a flagship price. It retails for $1,499.99, which might be a bit out of reach for some buyers. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, however, it’s on sale at a new all-time low price.







ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, 8000Pa Suction, 15mm Lift, Omni Station with Hot W…

Price: $999.99

You Save: $455.00 (30%)

Buy Now

Of note, this model’s previous all-time low price was an ECOVACS Prime Day deal that cut it to $1,199.99. It’s a great value at that price, but the company’s Black Friday deal will save you even more money.

Other ECOVACS deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

In addition to the ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 Omni, there are three other great ECOVACS deals that are available ahead of the holidays.

First, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni robot vacuum and mop. This is an all-in-one model similar to the X2 Omni. It’s powerful, intelligent, and has a base station that washes and dries the mop pads.

This model retails for $1,099.99, but it’s on sale for $799.99 right now.







ECOVACS DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop, Hot Water Mop Washing, Self-Emptying, Air Drying,…

Price: $799.99

You Save: $400.00 (36%)

Buy Now

Next, we have the ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS robot vacuum and mop. It’s a mid-range model with powerful suction and an auto-empty base station. It doesn’t wash the mop pads for you, but it does hold up to 60 days of debris. That way, it can go for up to two months of hands-free vacuuming.

The N10 PLUS normally costs $649.99, but it’s currently on sale for $399.99.







ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Empty Station, Hands-Free Cleaning…

Price: $399.99

You Save: $250.00 (38%)

Buy Now

Last but certainly not least, the ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro window cleaning robot is on sale for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

This robot is different from most other models you see. Instead of rolling around on your floors, this model uses strong suction to stick to your windows. It moves around on its own and cleans your windows without leaving any streaks.

The Winbot W1 Pro is down to $339.99 instead of $399.99 during this holiday sale.







ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window Cleaning Robot, Intelligent Cleaning with Dual Cross Water Spray T…

Price: $339.99

You Save: $60.00 (15%)

Buy Now

Just like the X2 Omni deal, these three offers are only available until the end of the day on Cyber Monday, November 27.

More Black Friday 2023 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.

