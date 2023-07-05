Best Eagles’ related Twitter follows for training camp

The 2023 NFL season is quickly approaching, which means the start of training camp for all 32 teams around the league.

The NFL announced training camp reporting dates, and Philadelphia is one of seven teams with rookies and veterans all reporting on the same day.

For the Eagles, July 25 marks the spot, as the Birds will return to the NovaCare Complex for training camp across the street from their home stadium.

The team has already announced the date for this year’s open training camp practice, set for August 6 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia will play the host for joint practices with the Browns and Colts in consecutive weeks to close out the preseason.

The Eagles have one of the biggest beats in the NFL, with local media, online platforms, and national experts all clamoring for the best team in the NFC.

With camp fast approaching, we’re looking at the best Eagles-related content on Twitter and who fans and experts should follow.

Dave Spadaro -- Philadelphia Eagles official webite

Spadaro is a veteran on the beat and provides solid Eagles related content as the teams official insider for Philadelphia’s team site.

Geoff Mosher

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The founder of Inside The Birds, Mosher offers is own unique perspective on the team and he’s a been a regular on the beat since 2005.

Jeff McLane -- The Inquirer

Jeff McLane is the king of the Eagles beat depending on who you ask and the long time Senior Reporter for The Inquirer is one of the top news breakers in Philly media.

Zach Berman -- The Athletic

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Berman is in a lane of his own for Eagles related content after leaving The Inquirer for The Athletic.

Fran Duffy -- Eagles official website

Duffy breaks down the X and O’s for the Eagles official website and he’s likely to provide key interviews and film study with Philadelphia coaches and players.

Howard Eskins -- Fox29, 94 WIP

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eskins is been on the Eagles beat since 1986.

Eskins is a cool follow and listen if you don’t mind be called a “dope”, an “idiot”, a “nitwit”, a “creep” or a “moron”.

Lord Brunson -- Content creator/rapper

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts runs with the ball during practice at the NFL football team’s training facilities in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Brunson is a North Philadelphia native, military veteran and one of the hottest Eagles related content creators around.

He’s responsible for the ‘Hurts SZN’ hat worn by All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown ahead of the 2022 training camp.

He’s also a constant presence on YouTube as well.

Josh Tolentino -- The Inquirer

One of the most exciting and youngest reporters on the beat, Tolentino brings his own “Swagger” to covering the Eagles for The Inquirer.

Les Bowen --

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The recently retired Bowen covered the Eagles for the Daily News and Inquirer for 19 years. He still offers his opinion on the team via Facebook and a recently launched Podcast.

Derrick Gunn -- Jakib Media

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Gunn, a longtime sports anchor and Eagles reporter bet on himself and joined Jakib Media after departing NBC Sports Philadelphia.

94 WIP

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Your goto station for Eagles related content and live game coverage.

Tim McManus -- ESPN

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

McManus covers the Eagles for ESPN as a member of 32 team coverage for NFL Nation.

Crossing Broad

Philly’s most irreverent sports blog no longer has Kyle Scott on a daily basis, but Kevin Kinkead and Kyle Pagan do a great job of putting their unique spin on Eagles coverage.

Eliot Shorr-Parks -- 94 WIP

ESP does a great job putting his unique spin on the Philadelphia Eagles, and his daily Twitter hot takes have made him a legend on Philly radio.

Brandon Lee Gowton -- BleedingGreenNation

Brandon Lee Gowton has built himself a machine over at BGN with online media and podcast content for Eagles fans.

Ed Kracz -- SI

An Eagles reporter since 2011, Kracz provides no nonsense coverage for Sports Illustrated.

Reuben Frank -- NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Frank provides great insight and analytics based coverage on the Eagles for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Roob’s 10 Observations are a weekly reading.

Anthony Bonagura -- Eagles Director of Corporate Communication

Bonagura is great for his gameday stats, and news about all things Eagles related on and off the field.

Jeff Kerr -- CBS Sports

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Kerr does a great of job of bringing fans Eagles related news and notes for 97.3 ESPN. He also covers the NFL for CBS Sports.

John Gonoude -- Senior Communications

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Gonoude does an amazing job of bringing you Eagles related stats, content and media for the teams official website.

Jimmy Kempski -- Philly Voice

Kempski does a great job for the Philly Voice.

Ike Reese -- 94 WIP

The Co-host of Marks&Reese on 94 WIP, the Spartan is a former Eagles linebacker and offers some his insight during the afternoon drive.

Jon Marks -- 94 WIP

The co-host of the top afternoon sports radio show in Philadelphia, Marks is the yang to Ike Reese’s Yin.

JAKIB Sports

JAKIB Sports launched as a digital platform in mid-2020.

The network features Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, Mike Missanelli, Devan Kaney, John McMullen, Barrett Brooks, Dan Sileo and many more.

PFF Eagles

PFF covers the NFL and college football from an analytics based approach and PFF Eagles is strictly centered around the Birds.

Jim Nagy -- Reese's Senior Bowl

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Nagy is the director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl and is a great follow during the NFL and college football seasons.

Brenden Deeg

Deeg covers the NFL and the Eagles for Score, offering consistent content.

Bo Wulf -- The Athletic

TEMPE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 09: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet lays on the field in a practice session prior to Super Bowl LVII at Arizona Cardinals Training Center on February 09, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Wulf covers the Eagles for The Athletic.

Tone DeShields -- Jakib Media

DeShields is a super producer for Jakib Sports and covers the Eagles as the Host of Chalk It Up Sports and Let’s Be Honest.

Benjamin Solak -- The Ringer

Solak covers the Eagles and the NFL for The Ringer.

Thomas R. Petersen

Dec 25, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; General overall view of the Philadelphia Eagles logo at midfield during an NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Petersen covers the Eagles from across the globe.

John McMullen -- SI Now

McMullen covers the Eagles for multiple platforms.

Paul Domowitch -- 33rd team

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Domowitch covered the Eagles for The Inquirer before retiring and now talks Birds and NFL for the 33rd Team.

Mike Missanelli

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The long time anchor at 97.5 The Fanatic, Mike Missanelli now covers the Birds for Jakib Sports.

John Clark -- NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Clark covers Philly sports for NBC Philadelphia and does his own bit of news breaking.

Tommy Lawlor -- Scout

Lawlor covers the Eagles for Scout Notebook.

Bob Grotz -- Delco Times

Grotz covers the Eagles for the Delco Times.

Martin Frank -- Delaware News Journal

Frank covers the Eagles for the Delaware News Journal.

Gayle Saunders -- 4th and Jawn

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets on the players bench in a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Saunders or Eagles Sessions, covers the Birds gameday experience like none other with his 4th and Jawn crew.

Kendall Beck --Co-Host of @AATBirds

Tweets by KBeckEagles

Andrew DiCecco -- Inside The Birds

Andrew DiCecco covers the Eagles and creates other NFL draft related content for Inside The Birds.

Dave Zangaro -- NBC Sports Philadelphia

Zangaro covers the Eagles for NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Rob Elliss -- 94 WIP

Elliss does hosting for 94 WIP and Jakib Sports.

Nick Fierro -- Morning Call

Nov 27, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets on the players bench in a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A long time Eagles reporter, Fierro covers the Birds for The Moring Call.

Chris Franklin -- NJ.com

Franklin does a great job covering the Eagles for NJ.com.

Glen Macnow -- 94 WIP

The long time radio host, Macnow offers controversial Eagles hot takes.

Ben Fennell -- Eagles

Fennell does Eagles and NFL related content for CBS Sports, NFL.com and the Birds official website.

EJ Smith -- The Inquirer

A Temple alumnus, Smith covers the Eagles for The Inquirer along with Jeff McLane and Josh Tolentino.

Louie DiBiase -- Locked on Birds

DiBiase is a host and content creator for Locked on Birds.

Geoffrey A Knox 'GQ' -- Inside The Iggles

Mr. GQ himself, Knox covers the Birds for Inside The Iggles.

Glenn Erby -- The Eagles Wire

You can’t make a list of the best Eagles related content creators and not include yourself.

Glenn Erby (Thacover2NFL) cover the Birds for The Eagles Wire, your best source for up to the minute news and information on the reigning NFC Champions.

Kei -- content creator

@RealMamaEagle creates Eagles related content for YouTube and Twitch.

Erock -- Influencer

EROCK is a longtime Eagles season ticket holder and the tailgate DJ of choice at Lincoln Financial Field.

Liam Jenkins -- PSN

Jenkins runs the Philadelphia Sports Network all the way from Barnstaple, England.

Bryan Cameron -- PSN

Cameron is the Managing Editor for @PhiladelphiaSN and Co-Host of @FlippinBirdsPod.

Victor Williams -- Content Creator

The Philly Pod creates his own cotent and does radio for FoxPhillyGambler and the LibertyLine.

Hunter Doyle -- Philly Insiders

Doyle does Podcast and creates content for Philly Insiders and Inside the Iggles.

