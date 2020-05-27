The best Eagles defensive players and specialists to never make a Pro Bowl

Yesterday, we took a look at the best Eagles offensive players to never make a Pro Bowl.

Today, we move on to the defense and special teams.

Some interesting decisions to make, especially at safety and outside linebacker.

Here's Part 2 of the Never-Made-a-Pro-Bowl all-time Eagles team!

Defensive tackles

Andy Harmon, Mike Patterson

Harmon should have made at least one Pro Bowl, but he did record 39 1/2 sacks as an interior lineman during his seven seasons with the Eagles, and he also had a non-Pro Bowl season with 10 1/2 sacks.



Patterson spent the last eight years of the Andy Reid Era with the Eagles and was just a solid, no-nonsense run stuffer who was part of three top-10 defenses and four playoff teams.

Kenny Clark, a terrific pass rusher and solid against the run for most of the 1980s, could easily have made the team.

Defensive ends

Brandon Graham, Greg Brown

Graham has the most sacks in Eagles history without a Pro Bowl - 51 1/2 - and the fourth-most among active players.



Greg Brown had 50 1/2 sacks as an Eagle in the mid-1980s, including seasons with 13 and 16 sacks without a Pro Bowl. He's one of only 11 players in NFL history with two 13-sack non-Pro Bowl seasons.

Outside linebackers

John Bunting, Carlos Emmons

Bunting is a lock for the first spot, and Emmons edges Mychal Kendricks for the second.



Bunting spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles, starting 116 games, including the 1980 Super Bowl, and Emmons was a vastly underrated player on the early Jim Johnson defenses.

Inside linebacker

Byron Evans

Evans was overshadowed by all the Pro Bowl talent around him, but he was a very solid and productive middle linebacker during his eight-year career spanning the Buddy Ryan and Rich Kotite years. Tough against the run and solid in coverage.



Safety

Randy Logan, Don Burroughs

This is the toughest position to call.



Logan, Joe Scarpati, Don Burroughs and Andre Waters were all very good safeties. But there are only two spots.

Logan spent his entire 11-year career with the Eagles, playing on the 1980 Super Bowl team, starting 154 games and intercepting 23 passes. Nobody in franchise history has started more games without making a Pro Bowl.

Scarpati had an incredible non-Pro Bowl season in 1966 with eight interceptions and had 25 INTs in his six seasons with the Eagles in the 1960s.

Burroughs' 50 interceptions (29 with the Eagles) are the most in NFL history by a safety who never made a Pro Bowl. From 1960 through 1962, his first three years with the Eagles, he had nine, seven and seven INTs, making him one of only seven players in NFL history with seven or more INTs in three straight years, and he still didn't make a Pro Bowl.

Waters was one of the NFC's top safeties in the late 1980s and early 1990s and should have made the Pro Bowl after his six-interception 1986 season.

And we didn't even mention Nate Ramsey or Brenard Wilson, who also had some very good years here without ever getting a Pro Bowl nod.

We've got to go with Logan and Burroughs.

Cornerback

Sheldon Brown, Herm Edwards

Edwards and Brown were both very solid corners who spent most of their careers with the Eagles. They rank No. 1 and 2 in Eagles history among non-Pro Bowl corners with 33 and 19 INTs, respectively, and nobody else is really close.



Specialists

Jake Elliott, Donnie Jones, Al Nelson, Larry Marshall

Elliott's 84.1 percent career accuracy is sixth-highest in NFL history among non-Pro Bowlers. Jones' 45.4 average is No. 13 in NFL history among non-Pro Bowl punters, and he's punted more than any other non-Pro Bowler.



Marshall averaged 10.6 yards per punt return during his three full seasons with the Eagles - 1975 through 1977 - highest in the NFC during that span, but still never got a Pro Bowl invite. And Nelson's 26.0 kick return average as an Eagle from 1965 through 1973 is ninth-highest in NFL history by a non-Pro Bowler.

