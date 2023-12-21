Best Dunks of Week 8

Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Each Monday, we'll track the San Antonio Spurs rookie's weekly progress relative to the most anticipated prospects of the past 50 years.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
Mitchell Robinson was expected to miss just 8-10 weeks after he underwent surgery on his ankle last week. Now, he’s done for the season.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
The league couldn't have planned a much better matchup than the 49ers vs. Ravens on Christmas Day, with a clash between the top AFC and NFC teams.
This is only the second time the Ravens weren't considered the favorite this sesason
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
The embattled Warriors forward leads our list of players to consider cutting from fantasy basketball teams this week.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
What's going wrong in Philadelphia right now? How did the Bills and Cowboys both hurt their own QB's MVP chances on Sunday? And why is Tommy DeVito's agent squeezing a mom-and-pop pizza shop?
Who are the players who can take advantage of mismatches in the playoffs? Sal Vetri breaks down some of his favorite plays.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.
The fantasy season isn't over yet. These weeks are the money ones. Scott Pianowski takes a look back at how you got here.
Dalton Del Don takes a closer look at misleading stats for four players to set the record straight on their production.
Georgia got commitments from three of the top 12 players in the class of 2024.
Smith could be the latest star Ohio State wide receiver.
The Falcons have only a slim chance to make the playoffs and are in danger of finishing with their third straight losing record under head coach Arthur Smith.
Barcelona's financially motivated friendly on Thursday in Dallas only highlights the club's unending search for new streams of revenue instead of long-term stability.