If there was one thing that you need in your life as we inch our way closer to the return of normalcy on this planet, it is a 14 minute video of the best dunks from the 2019-2020 college basketball season.

From Obi Toppin to Cassius Stanley to Anthony Edwards, this college basketball season was filled with high-flying stars that are now on their way to the NBA.

And while we may have lost out on the opportunity to see these showmen put their hops on display for us during the Madness of March, that doesn’t take away from the fact that the season was four months long, and that there were thousands and thousands of games played.

After combing through the archives, studying all the film and breaking down (approximately) every slam, I can definitively say that these are the best dunks that came during the 2019-2020 college basketball season.

For my money, the best dunker in college basketball this past season was Obi Toppin. He caught lobs, he posterized defenders and he threw down windmills and east bays like it was nothing. Cassius Stanley wasn’t all that far behind, however, as he was the definitive one-handed dunker of the generation.

Perhaps the most underrated college basketball dunker from the 2019-2020 season was South Carolina’s Keyshawn Bryant, who baptized at least three defenders this year.

Anyway, here is the full video, all 14 minutes of the best dunks from the 2019-2020 college basketball season.

