The best draft prospect quarterbacks against every type of coverage

If you’re an NFL offensive coordinator, one of the things you’re going to know, and one of the things you’re going to build your game plans around, is how well your quarterback fares against specific types of coverage. Josh Allen of the Bills, who had one of the more remarkable breakout seasons we’ve seen from any quarterback in 2020, is an excellent example. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll did an amazing job of scheming things up to match Allen’s efficiency against any kind of man coverage, and the results were clear: Allen completed 148 of 241 passes for 1,852 yards, 1,218 air yards, 23 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Only Aaron Rodgers (37) and Tom Brady (25) had more touchdowns against man coverage than Allen, and that’s because… well, they’re Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady.

But against zone coverage, where Allen had to do more post-snap diagnostic work and deal with more late-in-the-down coverage switches, things were more complicated. Against Cover-2, Cover-3, Cover-4, and Cover-6, Allen completed 249 of 350 attempts for 2,890 yards, 1,957 air yards… and seven interceptions to just 11 touchdowns. That’s not to say that Allen is a one-hit wonder who can be demolished by certain coverages; it just took a while for Allen to figure things out, and for Daboll to help him get there. From Week 10 through Buffalo’s AFC Championship game loss to the Chiefs, Allen threw seven of those touchdowns and just three picks against man coverage.

So, there’s hope for development along the way, especially if you’re a high-traits quarterback in a good system. It’s why the potential NFL offensive coordinators for the quarterbacks of the 2021 draft class should be (and probably are) aware of which QBs deal with specific types of coverages with the most production and efficiency, and what it tells us about their overall skill sets.

Thanks to the Sports Info Solutions database, we have (most of) that information, and here are the best 2021 draft prospect quarterbacks against the most common types of coverage.

Story continues

(All coverage metrics provided by Sports Info Solutions. Note: There were no metrics in the database for Trey Lance’s 2019 season, or his one 2020 game).

Cover-0: Kyle Trask, Florida

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

There are some legitimate reasons to be hesitant about Trask's NFL potential -- though he completed 301 of 437 passes for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2020, any study of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts leaves you with the conclusion that Pitts will be even better in the NFL than he was in college (a truly frightening thought) without Trask throwing Pitts a bunch of late helium balls that forced Pitts into contested-catch situations more often than you'd like. However, Trask was a bit of a red-zone wizard in 2020 as well, which gave him great numbers against Cover-0 (man coverage with no deep safeties), which is a primary red zone coverage. From the opposing 10-yard line to the opposing one-yard line last season, Trask completed nine of 14 passes for 19 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 95.8. And if you can demolish that kind of coverage with play-action slants to Pitts, you should do that all day long.

Overall against Cover-0, Trask led the nation in 2020 with 11 touchdown passes and had no interceptions, completing 14 passes in 22 attempts for 178 yards and a passer rating of 128.4. Perhaps when Trask doesn't have deep safeties to deal with, he's quicker to read the field, determine his target, and pull the trigger. He did throw seven touchdown passes against two-deep coverage last season (Cover-2, 2-Man, Cover-4), but also had three of his eight interceptions.

Cover-1: Zach Wilson, BYU

(Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

Wilson isn't the best quarterback in the 2021 draft class, but he might be both the most fun and the most agonizing to watch. Dude's got YOLO throws for days, which is why a common NFL comp for him is both Good Baker Mayfield and Bad Baker Mayfield. Not to go all New York Times here, but I can definitely see both sides of that. Where Wilson was specifically effective in 2020 (besides play-action in general, where he completed 89 of 123 play-action passes for 1,548 yards, 20 touchdowns, and no interceptions. A Another point of excellence for Wilson in 2020 came against Cover-1 (man coverage underneath with a single-high safety) -- when Wilson faced Cover-1 last season, he completed 40 of 57 passes for 686 yards, 427 air yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 148.8. One reason Wilson is so good in general against man coverage is that he has the arm talent and functional accuracy (when he decides to use it) to put the biscuit in the basket 40-50 yards downfield, putting the ball where his receiver can grab it, and the defender just can't. This quick strike to receiver Neil Pau'u against UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl is one such example.

Against man coverage in general last season (Cover-0, Cover-1, 2-Man), Wilson was ridiculously efficient, completing 63 of 85 passes for 1,026 yards, 636 air yards, 15 touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 151.8. One of Wilson's primary attributes is the ability to quickly isolate the open receiver in single coverage -- especially benefited by backfield deception -- and pull the trigger decisively.

Cover-2: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

It should come as no surprise that the consensus best quarterback in the 2021 class shows up twice here, both against Cover-2 and Cover-3. Let's start with Cover-2, against which Lawrence completed 13 passes on 17 targets for 157 yards, 97 air yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 143.5. Lawrence is a problem for opposing defense against any type of two-high coverage for a number of reasons: He's great at deciphering and throwing quickly to holes in zones, he understands that you'll never go broke taking a profit by throwing underneath, he's excellent at working off split-safety movement and isolating one-on-one matchups to the boundary, and if all else fails and the safeties are rolling deep, Lawrence is more than capable of running the ball for a first down -- or more. If the safeties are high, Lawrence might be ready to fly.

2-Man: Mac Jones, Alabama

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

In the abstract, there's a lot to like about what Mac Jones has put on tape. He has excellent pocket movement. He has top-shelf throwing mechanics, and the accuracy you'd expect from that. And he is a plus-level processor, though there are a few anonymous scouts and executives who have gone a bit overboard with this. There are also legitimate concerns about Jones' viability at the next level. The second-reaction mobility and ability more required than ever in the NFL? Jones really doesn't have it. And as much as he did make some really nice throws for big plays last season, he was also schemed up to a VERY high degree, he was plying his trade behind a dominant offensive line, and as often as not, the ultimate test of his football intelligence was "Wait for either Jaylen Waddle or DeVonta Smith to smoke some poor defensive back, and throw the ball." https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1385652113322217473 That said, Jones is the only quarterback to show up on this once against man coverage and once against zone. Let's start with his work against 2-Man, which at its base level is self-explanatory -- two-deep coverage with man outside. Against such coverage in 2020, Jones completed 13 of 20 passes for 270 yards, 144 air yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.7. On this long touchdown to Smith against Texas A&M, Jones benefits from Smith's boundary acceleration to a degree, but he also makes a great deep throw to complete the sorcery.

Cover-3: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

We've seen this guy before, yes? Well, he's back. Against Cover-3 last season, Lawrence completed 67 of 91 passes for 1125 yards, 678 air yards, five touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 112.5. As he showed with this 67-yard touchdown pass to Amari Rogers against Notre Dame in Clemson's 34-10 win in the ACC title game, Lawrence is already expert at looking off the deep safety, and exploiting the subsequent mismatch downfield. Here, it was safety Kyle Hamilton (No. 14) who fell for the banana in the tailpipe.

This makes Lawrence specifically dangerous against single-high coverage in general -- against Cover-1 in 2020, Lawrence completed 24 of 47 passes for 535 yards, 330 air yards, six touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 131.6. This is where his big plays happen.

Cover-4: Mac Jones, Alabama

(Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports)

Now, when the Crimson Tide faced any kind of four-deep coverage, the math problem for Jones was sometimes as simple as waiting around until one of his ridiculous receivers exploited some poor defender who couldn't keep up (as we have mentioned before), but he did what you want your quarterback to do in such instances -- Jones took advantage, and he did have enough contested throws to make his numbers against Cover-4 coverage weigh out on tape. Against Cover-4 (also known as "Quarters" coverage, because each of four defenders takes one quarter of the field in coverage) in 2020, Jones completed 36 of 46 attempts for 475 yards, 245 air yards, six touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 149.3.

On this touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith against Florida, the Gators have to deal with some real schematic evil -- a double deep over on the left, and Smith working underneath. There's a bust over the middle, and Jones is smart enough to take advantage.

Cover-6: Justin Fields, Ohio State

(Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Cover-6, also known as quarter-quarter-half coverage, is a zone defense concept in which a defense plays Cover-2 to one side of the field, and Cover-4 to the other. It's not an outlandishly common coverage at the NCAA level, but -- for example -- Florida State's Asante Samuel Jr. had enough reps in it to really stand out. Against Cover-6 in 2020, Fields completed eight of 11 passes for 129 yards, 96 air yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a perfect NFL passer rating of 158.3. You'll get people complaining about Fields being a "slow processor," but that tends to betray a lack of understanding of Ohio State's passing game, which tasked Fields to wait for a lot of option routes to play out. One of the things I like about Fields in general is that he's patient enough to work through routes and wait for busts, even in coverages stacked to his preferred receiver. You can see that on this touchdown pass against Florida Atlantic.

1

1