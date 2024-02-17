Advertisement

The best dog photos of winter 2024

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Loving the big chill

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Most dogs are thrilled when it is snowy and cool. It brings out some of the most playful times for canines.

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)..
(USA TODAY Sports)..

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports).
(USA TODAY Sports).

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)..
(USA TODAY Sports)..

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Dogs of winter

(ALLYSE PULLIAM/For the Times Herald-Record)
(ALLYSE PULLIAM/For the Times Herald-Record)

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Dogs of winter

(USA TODAY Sports)
(USA TODAY Sports)

Story originally appeared on List Wire