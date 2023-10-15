The best dog breeds for seniors in 2023

Four-legged friends

Having a dog at any age can be a fantastic idea, a longtime friendship that requires little more than unconditional love. And treats. But studies have pointed out the benefits a dog can have on seniors, highlighting everything from keeping you active to alleviating stress to helping navigate the emotional rollercoaster from day to day.

Of course, there are factors to consider when looking for a canine companion—age, cost of upkeep, size. Overall, a middle-aged dog is more optimal than a puppy or senior pooch, and a smaller breed tends to be a better lifestyle fit.

With that criteria in mind, here are 10 great options…

10. Miniature poodle

9. Yorkshire terrier (and other terriers)

8. Chihuahua

7. Maltese

6. Pug

5. Pekingese

4. Shih tzu

3. Havanese

2. Bichon frise

1. Rescue dog

