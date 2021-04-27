Best DL prospect for the Rams in each round of the draft

The Rams saw two key pieces of their defensive line depart this offseason when Morgan Fox signed with the Panthers and Michael Brockers was traded to the Lions. That left a hole at defensive end, which could be filled by A’Shawn Robinson and Sebastian Joseph-Day.

However, the Rams are likely to add a defensive lineman at some point in the draft this weekend, even if it’s not until Day 3. In what’s widely considered a weak defensive line class, they could have trouble finding an instant-impact player, though.

Here is the best defensive line prospect for the Rams in each round of the draft.

Round 1: N/A

With how weak this defensive line class is, there isn't a prospect worth the Rams trading up for at any point in the first round. Christian Barmore is a good player and would certainly help the Rams, but in no way would he be worth trading up for. Los Angeles would be far better off waiting until the second round or later to add a defensive lineman.

Round 2: Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

Onwuzurike plays with good power and quickness on the interior despite not being the biggest defensive lineman. At 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds with 33-inch arms, he doesn’t have the length some teams will covet, but the Rams could certainly find a spot for him up front – be it at defensive tackle behind Aaron Donald or at defensive end in Michael Brockers’ spot. He showed great potential at Washington but needs to be more consistent at the next level if he’s to become a starter in the NFL.

Round 3: Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

Williams lacks ideal length for a defensive lineman which could cause some teams to be lower on him than others. But he was highly productive in college, plays with good strength against blockers and displayed good athleticism at his pro day with a 4.63 40-yard dash and a 4.33 in the short shuttle. His 34 reps in the bench press were also impressive, proving he’s both quick and powerful based on those numbers. If the Rams can get him in the third round, it would be a decent value at a position that needs some depth.

Round 4: Janarius Robinson, Florida State

Most will have Robinson as an edge rusher but with the Rams, he’d probably fit better as a 5-technique defensive end. He’s 6-foot-5 and 263 pounds with extremely long 35.25-inch arms, and though he’s somewhat lanky, that allows him to separate from blockers and not get swallowed up on the edge. If Robinson can bulk up and improve against the run, he has a chance to be a good NFL player. But there’s work that still needs to be done.

Round 5: Chauncey Golston, Iowa

Golston is close in size to Robinson, standing 6-foot-5 and 269 pounds with 34.75-inch arms. He’s not an explosive athlete to play full-time on the edge, which makes him a potential fit at defensive end with the Rams. He had a pre-draft meeting with the Rams and seems to be on their radar, making him a potential late-round pick for Los Angeles. Last season, he had 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss in eight games, earning All-Big Ten honors as a first-team selection.

Round 6: Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

Twyman’s pro day will likely hurt his draft stock after putting up pedestrian numbers in key drills such as the 40-yard dash (5.40 seconds), three-cone (7.98 seconds) and broad jump (8 feet, 8 inches). However, he did impress on the bench with 40 reps of 225 pounds, topping Aaron Donald’s mark of 35 at the combine in 2014. Donald has trained with Twyman before and the Pitt prospect looks up to Donald, which could make his connection to the Rams stronger. But his athletic limitations could push him late in the third day.

Round 7: Malik Herring, Georgia

Herring unfortunately tore his ACL at the Senior Bowl this year, which could sideline him for at least part of his rookie year. But he was fairly productive at Georgia and shows potential as a pass rusher on the defensive line. He has the ability to play defensive tackle or defensive end and if he fully recovers from his ACL injury, he could be a late-round steal for a team like the Rams who don’t have a pressing need on the defensive line.

