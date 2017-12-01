The Best DFS Values for Week 13

Week 13 is a bit of a unique DFS slate, at least for 2017, as there aren’t many studs that are in must-play spots. The fact that Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown aren’t on the main slate relieves owners of one of the toughest weekly decisions, since those Steelers stars consistently account for so much salary. In weeks like this, where there is cheap value at every position, it’s often wise to to go against the grain at the most volatile, lowest volume positions, namely wide receiver and tight end. Owners can get back to the DFS basics by paying for affordable volume at running back and targeting efficient spots for quarterbacks.

The following will highlight the most notable values from the 4for4 Lineup Generator for both FanDuel and DraftKings.

Editor’s note: “Value” doesn’t necessarily mean inexpensive, but rather the best bang for your DFS buck. These players, regardless of price tag, project to give you the most production per dollar this week.

Story Continues

FanDuel

Philip Rivers ($8,000) vs. Browns

The Chargers are favored by nearly two touchdowns and projected by Vegas to score 28 points, the second-highest total of the week, and Los Angeles’s highest implied total all season. Over the last six weeks, only three quarterbacks have scored more fantasy points per pass attempt than Rivers, and this game sets up for him to continue his hot streak. When adjusted for strength of schedule (aFPA), Cleveland ranks 28th in fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and just one team has allowed a higher passing touchdown rate inside the red zone than the Browns.

Davante Adams ($6,500) vs. Buccaneers

According to 4for4’s Value Reports, Davante Adams is a top-two value at his position this week against a Tampa Bay defense that ranks last in wide receiver aFPA. The Bucs have allowed the second-most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers, and no team has allowed more catches or yards to the position. Since Green Bay’s bye week, Adams has averaged 9.3 targets per game, accounting for 30% of his team’s targets in that four-week span. Adams also sees the deepest targets on the team with Brett Hundley under center. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have allowed the most catches and touchdowns on passes thrown 15 or more yards downfield.

Click here for T.J.'s full breakdown of the Week 13 FanDuel slate.

DraftKings

Robby Anderson ($6,300) vs. Chiefs

One of the best ways to exploit DraftKings’ scoring system is to look for players who have a better than average chance to gain 100 yards and obtain a scoring bonus. One way to increase those odds is to target players that see consistently deep targets, and only eight players have more targets of 15-plus yards than Robby Anderson. Touchdowns are another byproduct of consistent deep targets, and Anderson has scored in five straight games. Only one team has allowed more receptions on deep balls than the Chiefs, and they are one of two defenses allowing at least 13 yards per reception. This is just the third time all season that the Jets have a projected point total of at least 20, and only three teams have exceeded their implied total more often than New York.

Click here for Chris Raybon's full breakdown of the Week 13 DraftKings slate.

Jared Cook ($5,400) vs. Giants

With Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree out, Jared Cook is the best salary-saving option at his position this week. The Raiders face a Giants defense ranked 29th in tight end aFPA, and is the only unit that has allowed at least 10 touchdowns to the position this season. Oakland is favored by nine points at home and projected to score more than 25 points. Cook, who has yet to score from inside the 20 despite nine red-zone targets, should see his touchdown numbers normalize eventually. With Geno Smith under center for the Giants, Oakland figures to see better-than-average field position, which should result in extra trips in the red zone.