Best of DeMarcus Ware Ray Lewis on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 15
Retired defensive end DeMarcus Ware and linebacker Ray Lewis join Peyton and Eli Manning during Week 15 of "Monday Night Football."
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football. I’ve generally believed that, [more]
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Did Alabama football captain status impact the Sugar Bowl opt-out decisions of Bryce Young and Will Anderson? You bet it did.
Qatar’s Lusail Stadium hosted Sunday’s final between Argentina and France
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
Texas made waves throughout the recruiting landscape on Thursday night. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill, without any real lead up, announced his commitment to the Longhorns on social media. The announcement came after meeting with Steve Sarkisian in his Denton home as the staff was looking to seal the deal ahead of National Signing Day.
The Jalen Hurts injury opens the door ever so slightly for the No. 1 seed to go back on the table for the 49ers.
The Commanders had a touchdown wiped off the board late in Sunday’s 20-12 loss to the Giants due to an illegal formation penalty on wide receiver Terry McLaurin; After the game, McLaurin said that he checked with an official to see if he was correctly lined up on the line of scrimmage and was told [more]
Tom Browning, who authored the only perfect game in Cincinnati Reds history, died Monday at 62, according to Boone County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Office.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
‘Who let Salt Bae out on the pitch?’ one fan asked
New flip predictions are coming in for 5-star Iowa OT Kadyn Proctor.
Michigan's 2023 recruiting class has been on an upward trend in the class rankings after a surge of recent commitments in the class. The Wolverines' class has now jumped even higher with the commitment of 2023 three-star defensive back Hayden Moore on Monday, as well as three-star athlete DJ Waller on Sunday. According to Rivals' 2023 Team Rankings, the Wolverines have cracked the Top-20 after a mostly-dormant summer that saw the Wolverines sitting around the 50s a few months ago.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.