[BBC]

We asked for your thoughts as Glasgow Warriors saw off Stormers to progress to the semi-finals of the URC against Munster.

Here's what some of you had to say:

Stuart: After this display there is belief, Munster were no better than Warriors today. Closing down the Stormers worked well, they had really no space. Played as a team in coordination this week. More of the same next week.

Sten: Well done to Glasgow on getting on the right side of the ref and taking the win against an out of sorts Stormers. John Dobson isn't the coach required at Stormers.

Frank: I thought Tom Jordan had probably his best game ever for Glasgow and was surprised he was not mentioned by John Barclay for player of the match. George Horne’s kicking was indeed excellent but his missed opportunity early on was unforgivable. When we are close to the line and all forwards was to score, they need to vary it more. Hence Venter was just lucky.

Anon: Best defensive performance of the season against the Stormers. The Fagersons, Ben Dempsey and Scott Cummings all had good, aggressive games. Will be disappointed missing out on two tries. Horne’s kicking really was the difference for most of the game. Munster next week will be a real test, need to back this up again.

Kenny: In my opinion, the referee at last night's Glasgow game was excellent. He was clear, decisive and consistent.