Who are best defensive linemen in the Volusia-Flagler area entering the 2023 football season?

Editor's note: This is the first in a nine-part series of stories examining each positional group in the Volusia and Flagler County area.

By nature, defensive linemen aren’t the flashiest guys.

They do the dirty work. Eating up blocks and stuffing the run to make linebackers’ jobs easier. Pressuring the opposing quarterback to make defensive backs’ jobs less demanding.

But in the Volusia-Flagler area, defensive line ranks as arguably the strongest positional group.

It boasts the No. 12 prospect on the USA Today Florida Network’s top 100 recruits list — the highest in the area — and Division I depth in the class of 2024 and 2025.

Without further ado, here are The News-Journal’s top three defensive linemen entering the 2023 season:

1. LJ McCray, Mainland

Mainland defensive lineman LJ McCray (11) pursues DeLand's TJ Moore (5) during the first quarter, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

Of course, the local defensive line conversation begins with Volusia-Flagler’s highest-rated prospect.

McCray garnered offers from a slew of the best college programs in the country and narrowed his final five down to Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Miami earlier this summer. He’s a consensus four-star recruit.

As a junior last fall, he racked up 49 tackles (19 for loss) and three sacks as the Buccaneers charged to the 3S state title game. He earned Volusia-Flagler-St. Johns All-Area First-Team honors.

Mainland 2024 DL LJ McCray fights through the double team and flushes Trever Jackson out of the pocket@LJMcCray11 @TheMainlandHSFB pic.twitter.com/PAT8CVS0i3 — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) May 26, 2023

The 6-foot-6, 255-pound senior will also line up as a tight end in Mainland’s offense this season, but for the first time in his high school career, he will practice exclusively as a defensive lineman.

2. Ramon McCollough Jr., Mainland

Lake Wales quarterback Trent Grotjan (4) prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter as Mainland defensive tackle Ramon McCollough (66) approaches during the first half of the Class 3S football state championship game between Lake Wales and Mainland at DRV PNK Stadium on Friday, December 16, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Final score, Lake Wales, 32, Mainland, 30.

With McCray and McCollough spearheading the defensive front, the Bucs’ defense should be stout in 2023.

In 2022, McCollough posted gaudier numbers than McCray. He finished with six sacks and 68 tackles, including an astonishing 35 for loss. His performance put him on the All-Area First Team.

Mainland 2024 DL Ramon McCollough Jr. gets in the backfield in a hurry

⁦@spazz0ut2x⁩ ⁦@TheMainlandHSFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/ytdc32xTyP — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) May 25, 2023

As a 6-foot-3, 260-pound senior, McCollough can play on the edge or interior. His college offers include Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Tulane.

3. MJ Smokes, DeLand

DeLand DL MJ Smokes during spring football practice, Thursday, April 27, 2023.

His coach called him “the alpha dog” earlier this month.

Need we say more?

Well, the statistics back up Rick Darlington’s claim. Smokes led the Bulldogs in tackles for loss (21) and sacks (six) as a junior last fall, becoming an All-Area First-Teamer in the process. He later secured an All-Area distinction in wrestling, too, after placing fifth in the state in the heavyweight division.

Smokes stands 6-foot-1, weighs 245 pounds and holds college offers from Navy, Stetson, Tennessee Tech and Wofford. Also praised as a leader by Darlington, the senior will look to anchor a DeLand team with playoff aspirations.

Honorable Mention: Colby Cronk, Flagler Palm Coast; Christian Hudson, Mainland; Derry Norris, Spruce Creek; Caleb Oliver, DeLand.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: 2023 high school football: The top 3 Volusia-Flagler defensive linemen