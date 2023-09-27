'The best defense in the state': Milford's defense has shut out last two opponents

MILFORD – The end zone behind Milford's defense is the loneliest place on earth.

Only one player has been there in three games, Bridgewater-Raynham senior running back Ryan Catino in the fourth quarter of the season opener. He scored on a nine-yard run that made the score 40-7.

Milford hasn't given up a point since – over eight quarters. The Scarlet Hawks shut out Wellesley in Week 2 and Natick on Friday. They've allowed one touchdown all season, and that was by backups late in the blowout.

The starting defense has scored more touchdowns than its conceded three games in and hasn't given up a point yet.

"We have one of the best defenses in the state. I, personally, think we've got the best defense in the state," said Andrew Rivera, who returned the game-winning interception for a touchdown against Natick. "Our coaching staff is great. They put us in the right positions, and we play hard."

Touchdown: Andrew Rivera takes this interception back 67 yards for a touchdown. 7-0 Milford over natick. 2:50 left 3Q pic.twitter.com/w1WMcsVDqy — Kyle Grabowski (@kylegrbwsk) September 23, 2023

The seven points against Milford so far are among the fewest in the state. Future opponent King Philip has allowed just six in its first three games.

"It’s the best defense I've had 30 years of coaching football," Milford coach Dale Olson said. "We knew it in the preseason."

Milford shut out Springfield Central in its second scrimmage. The Golden Eagles have been to three straight Super Bowls, including the last two in Division 1, and won two state championships.

The Scarlet Hawks returned seven players from last year's starting defense. The group benefits from playing in the Olsons' system for the past four years. Defensive coordinator Dana Olson estimated it is running 90 to 95 percent of the playbook.

"You can't add anything until you're very good at what you're doing in the moment. It's starting to show now," Dana Olson said. "Now we have a lot of bullets to fire, and we have a lot of adjustments to make if we need to make them."

The defense also isn't a monolith. Milford plays both three- and four-man fronts and switches up its coverage. Another wrinkle comes from the Scarlet Hawks' approach to game-day operations. Three coaches alternate calling series. Though Dana Olson is nominally the defensive coordinator, on game day he works from the box and offers suggestions and looks at the game's big picture. He said he only called "five or six" plays when the team shut out Natick.

The rest of the series fell to Chris LeBlanc and Eric Riley. Riley has been with the Olsons since they took over Milford four years a go. He worked with Joe Todd's staff and knew the Olsons through a mutual friend. Riley played semi-professional football and came up through the Milford youth system.

LeBlanc used to be the defensive coordinator at Nipmuc and was working as Milford's strength coach before joining the defensive staff.

"It's tough to game plan because Coach Riley might be attacking a formation in a certain way. Then the coaches are like 'this is what they're doing,' then Coach LeBlanc is calling it and he attacks it differently," Dana Olson said. "We've been trying to get them used to our system and let them spread their wings a little bit. They both have a different approach with our system. Every series could be different."

Touchdown saving deflection from CJ Farrell. Was 4th and 7 natick from the Milford 25. Still 7-0 scarlet hawks with 5:40 remaining pic.twitter.com/W0iQGr0jYp — Kyle Grabowski (@kylegrbwsk) September 23, 2023

Not every high school unit could handle that. Milford's defenders have marinated in the scheme for the past four seasons. They play fundamentally sound and trust each other to be in the right spots, so they fill their own roles rather than trying to cover for anyone.

"We want to be aggressive. We're attacking more than since we've bene to Milford. Usually when people are going to move the ball against you, 90 percent of the time it's mental breakdowns, not being gap sound, not knowing your gaps or missed assignments," Dana Olson said. "We haven't had a lot of breakdowns."

Milford captain Tony Dew likens it to chemistry. The Scarlet Hawks know how to communicate on the field. They can translate the game plan into results. That chemistry developed during pasta dinners, hanging out during school and talking football nonstop.

"When we don't have school, it's football, football, football," Dew said.

O Captain: 'Something I think about before I go to sleep.' Milford's Dew takes role seriously

The true measure of Milford's defense will be taken over the next few weeks, though. The Scarlet Hawks face Attleboro, which has scored 12 points over its past two games, at 6 p.m. Thursday, then the challenge ramps up.

On the docket: North Attleborough on October 6 (18.7 points per game), Lowell on Oct. 12 (15.7 ppg), King Philip on Oct. 20 (31 ppg) and Franklin (23.3 ppg) to close the regular season Oct. 27.

"We've got the meat of our schedule coming up. We've got some heavyweights on our schedule," Dana Olson said.

Milford won't back down. The Scarlet Hawks haven't allowed a point in three weeks and won't give up any easily.

"We want to keep shutting out teams and playing with our hearts," Dew said.

