Best defense, Matthew Stafford’s elbow and other Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have completed another week in the offseason and it is time to take a look around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are some stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Matthew Stafford had elbow injection, might not throw during OTAs

Stafford might not throw during OTAs. Dealing with an elbow issue last season, he had an injection in his elbow.

No Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey in OTAs

The Cardinals opened OTAs without quarterback Kyler Murray and other veterans. The Rams opened them without their two best defensive players — defensive lineman Aaron Donald and cornerback Jalen Ramsey. There isn’t much concern.

Allen Robinson impressing early

The Rams are integrating wide receiver Allen Robinson. He has impressed head coach Sean McVay so far in OTAs.

Robinson can’t wait to battle against Jalen Ramsey once he gets to the facility.

Robert Rochell isn't a rookie but considered one by Sean McVay

Rochell was a rookie in 2021, drafted by the Rams in the fourth round. He was limited by injuries in his first season. For that reason, Rams head coach Sean McVay basically considers Rochell a rookie this year.

Rams considered No. 1 defense

The Rams took a while last year to find their footing on defense. Then they won the championship.

As they enter the 2022 season, their defensive unit is ranked No. 1.

