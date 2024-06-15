'Best decision that I ever made,' Texas A&M LHP Evan Aschenbeck reacts to NCBWA honor

"Alright, I'm not too good at public speaking, but I'll give it a go. I just wanna thank everybody that's been a part of this," Aschenbeck said. "I first off want to thank my teammates just because nothing is better for a pitcher than to have a great defense behind you. They just want to play their hearts out every time that we go out on the field and it makes it a whole lot easier knowing that I just need to fill up the zone and they'll make plays behind me.

"Next, I want to thank the coaching staff for taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to play for Texas A&M. It was the best decision that I ever made in my life. Next is my family, just for all the support and everything. They are here today, it's awesome to see them here and every away series so I just want to thank them.

"I can't accept this award without my teammates and everyone that is there to support me. So thank you very much!"