Best of the decade (so far): Early picks for top Ledgerland high school football stars

It's 2023. Maybe a bit early to start thinking about constructing The Patriot Ledger's High School Football Team of the Decade.

But what the heck? Let's do it anyway.

In the three football seasons played in the 2020's – starting with the pandemic-rescheduled Fall II season in the spring of 2021 – here's a list of players who have made the biggest impact on the South Shore landscape.

First, a round-up of program achievements: In 2021, Scituate (Div. 4), Cohasset (Div. 7) and Randolph (Div. 8) won state crowns with Duxbury (Div. 2) and Hull (Div. 8) losing in the championship games at Gillette Stadium. In 2022, Duxbury (Div. 4) and Hull (Div. 8) avenged those title-game losses by winning it all, while Milton (Div. 3) lost a thriller in the state final. There were no playoffs in the Fall II season.

Ledgerland also boasts back-to-back small-school state voke bowl champs with Blue Hills (2021) and South Shore Tech (2022) each topping Nashoba Valley Tech in the championship game.

Now you might be thinking, "Wait a minute. You forgot Rockland beating Abington in the Div. 6 final in 2021." That was a great matchup, but for this exercise, Rockland, Abington and Whitman-Hanson are considered Enterprise schools and are included in the Team of the Decade (So Far) that colleague Jason Snow did for Brockton-area teams.

Our list is heavily weighted to players who starred in two or more of the three seasons we're considering, so seniors who stood out in the abbreviated Fall II season (Weymouth's James Cassidy and Jack Desmond, Braintree's James Lannon and Plymouth South's Hunter Dean, to name a few) just missed the cut. We're also holding off on some rising seniors who showed great promise last fall as juniors (Quincy running back Gabe Rodrigues, Hanover quarterback Ben Scalzi, Carver QB Tyler Lennox, Cohasset RB Liam Appleton) in order to give them time to flesh out their resumes.

Here's the first check-in for the 2020s All-Decade team:

Note: Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Duxbury's Nicholas Ayres celebrates his sack in the third quarter of their game against Grafton in the Division 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Nick Ayres, OL/DL, Duxbury

A rock in the trenches for the Green Dragons over multiple seasons, he ended his career with a bang in 2022, helped Duxbury tally nearly 5,000 yards of offense en route to an undefeated season, capped by a 42-7 mauling of Grafton in the Div. 4 Super Bowl. ... Said his most memorable season moment was getting a third-down sack at Gillette Stadium in the state final. ... Star infielder will continue his baseball career at Div. 1 Maine.

Cohasset's Will Baker stiff arms St. Bernard's Brady Speidel on a quarterback keeper during first quarter action of their game against St. Bernard's in the Division 7 state semifinal at Burlington High School on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Will Baker, QB/DB, Cohasset

One of the most productive players in program history, he led the Skippers to a state crown as a junior in 2021 and twice was named the South Shore League Tobin Division Player of the Year, sharing the 2022 honor with Hull's John Gianibas. ... As a junior he rushed for 896 yards and 16 touchdowns while throwing seven TD passes. ... As a senior he ran for 810 yards and 11 TDs and passed for 947 yards and 10 TDs. ... Will convert to tight end at Williams College.

Hingham’s Brian Barnard wraps up Weymouth's Cameron Aieta during fourth quarter action of their game against Weymouth at Hingham High on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Brian Barnard, DT, Hingham

A two-time Patriot League All-Star, this defensive tackle had a breakout senior season last fall with an incredible 28 tackles for loss and 11 sacks. ... That brought his career tally to 46 tackles for loss and 27 sacks. ... Also played rugby. ... Said his most memorable 2022 season moment was winning the opener against Rockland. ... "He is someone that the other team's offense needs to identify on every play," Hingham coach Mark Nutley noted last year.

North Quincy's Matt Craig stiff-arms Jarod Walker during the 89th Thanksgiving game against Quincy at Veteran's Memorial Stadium in Quincy on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021.

Matt Craig, FB/LB, North Quincy

A three-time Patriot League All-Star, he was a two-year captain (in the rescheduled Fall II season and the regular 2021 campaign) under his dad, NQ coach Ryan Craig. ... In Fall II, the Raiders finished 3-2; they went 5-5 in 2021 as Craig starred on the late, winning drive that capped a come-from-behind victory over Quincy on Thanksgiving. ... Led NQ in tackles each of his last three seasons. ... Originally more of a blocker, he emerged as a legit running threat in 2021 -- 101 carries for 730 yards and 6 TDs.

Joe Curran catches a two point conversion late in the fourth quarter to Hanover competitive.Milton advances to the MIAA championship with its win over Hanover 32-30 on Friday November 18, 2022.

Joe Curran, WR, Hanover

Slot receiver turned heads as a senior last fall when he grabbed 77 passes for 1,061 yards and 8 touchdowns in leading the Hawks (9-3) to the Div. 3 state semifinals. ... Scored 25 career TDs. ... Had 7 catches for 75 yards and a pair of runs for 25 yards and a score in a 40-37 quarterfinal win over Walpole. ... Caught 4 passes for 35 yards and a TD in the semifinal loss to Milton. ... Had 49 catches for 709 yards and 11 TDs in 2021.

Matt Festa on a keeper has his eye on the first down marker.The Duxbury Dragons hosted the Middleboro Sachems in MIAA football tournament action on Friday November 11, 2022.

Matt Festa, QB, Duxbury

Three-year starter accounted for 99 TDs over his final two seasons. ... Capped a brilliant career by rushing for four TDs and throwing for two more in a 42-7 win over Grafton in the Div. 4 state final as Duxbury (12-0) claimed its first state crown since 2016. ... Had 35 TD passes (against 4 INTs), 14 rushing TDs and a receiving score as a senior. ... Had 33 passing TDs and 16 rushing TDs as a junior when the Dragons lost in the state final. ... Will play at the University of New Hampshire.

Jack Finnegan tries to avoid two tacklers from Wakefield.Milton suffers its first loss of the season to Wakefield 34028 in the MIAA state championship at Gillette Stadium on Saturday December 3, 2022.

Jack Finnegan, RB/K, Milton

Capped a great career by rushing for 131 yards and 3 TDs at Gillette Stadium in a 34-28 loss to Wakefield in the Div. 3 state final at Gillette Stadium. ... It was the first-ever championship appearance for the Wildcats (11-1). ... Finished the season with 848 rushing yards and 18 TDs. ... Ran 15 times for 78 yards and a pair of scores in a 32-30 come-from-behind win over Hanover in the state semifinals. ... Ran for three TDs in a win over Weymouth. ... Also a standout baseball player.

Running back John Gianibas runs for a first down with a Warrior in tow.The Hull Pirates play their first round in the MIAA tournament against the Narragansett Warriors at home on Friday November 4, 2022.

John Gianibas, RB/LB, Hull

One of the stars of an incredible two-year run by the Pirates, who lost in the Div. 8 state final in 2021 and came back to win it all in 2022 when they finished 13-0. ... As a junior he rushed for 1,316 yards and 13 TDs while catching 14 passes for 492 yards. ... As a senior he ran for 1,763 yards and 21 TDs while catching 13 passes for 290 yards and 4 TDs. ... Ran for 188 yards and three TDs and intercepted a pass in the Super Bowl win over KIPP Academy. ... Shared South Shore League Tobin Division MVP honors with Cohasset's Will Baker as a senior.

Plymouth South's Casious Johnson looks to get some yards on a carry after bouncing it to the outside during first quarter action of their game against Scituate at Scituate High on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

Casious Johnson, RB, Plymouth South

Hard to believe he still has ANOTHER year left, considering he's already a three-time All-Scholastic with a trio of 1,000-yard rushing seasons under his belt. ... He ran for 1,006 yards and 12 TDs over six games in Fall II. ... Played only five games in 2021 due to injury but managed 1,146 yards rushing yards and 16 TDs. ... Ran for 1,703 yards and had 19 total TDs last fall. ... His 45 career TDs are second in program history. ... Panthers are 20-3 in games he's started.

Marshfield quarterback Owen Masterson carries the football during a game against Catholic Memorial on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Brockton High School.

Owen Masterson, QB, Marshfield

The Rams reached the Div. 2 state semifinals in 2021, thanks in large part to Masterson, who was the Patriot League Keenan Division MVP that season. ... Tied the school record with four TD passes in a game twice that season. ... Threw 27 TDs compared to four interceptions. ... Finished 154 of 267 passing for 2,180 yards. ... Also ran for 449 yards and nine TDs. ... Graduated as the program's all-time leader in attempts, completions and touchdowns.

Quarterback Owen McHugh who was also a started on the baseball team last spring.The Milton High Wildcats football team practices for the new season on Wednesday August 24, 2022.

Owen McHugh, QB/DB, Milton

Made the most of his lone season as the starting QB, leading the Wildcats (11-1) to their first-ever state final, a 34-28 loss to Wakefield at Gillette Stadium in which he accounted for 214 yards of offense. ... Threw for 2,410 yards with 31 TD passes. ... Also ran for 569 yards and five TDs. ... Was a all-league defensive back as a junior. ... Standout pitcher/infielder led Milton's baseball team to back-to-back state championships. ... Will play both sports at Williams College.

Five-star football recruit Samson Okunlola of Brockton and Thayer Academy, made his college commitment to the University of Miami on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his parents Jomel and Monica and brother Sunny.

Samson Okunlola, OL/DL, Thayer Academy

Okunlola, a Brockton resident, was the first five-star football recruit in state history and committed to play at the University of Miami. ... The 6-5, 310-pounder received scholarship offers from more than 50 schools. ... Named the ISL Darren Gallup League Co-MVP and the NEPSAC Co-Player of the Year as a senior last fall. ... As a junior in 2021, he averaged more than two sacks per game and was selected as the NEPSAC Class B Co-Lineman of the Year. ... Oh, and his bother's not too bad, either (see below).

Samuel Okunlola, a rising senior defensive lineman at Thayer Academy in Braintree, a linemen works out at Braintree High School on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Samuel Okunlola, DE/TE, Thayer Academy

Okunlola, a Brockton resident, held over 50 offers from Div. 1 FBS college programs before committing to the University of Pittsburgh in December 2021, shortly after wrapping up his senior season with the Tigers. ... Co-MVP of the ISL as a senior, when he averaged over two sacks per game and 31.7 yards per catch. ... Was a Class B All-NEPSAC selection. ... Now a redshirt freshman D-lineman at Pitt after playing in four games last season, including the Sun Bowl win over UCLA.

Blue Hills fullback Jake Reissfelder holds up the Thanksgiving trophy and his Warriors Offensive Player of the Game trophy following their win over Bristol-Plymouth in the annual holiday matchup.

Jake Reissfelder, RB/LB, Blue Hills

As a junior in the fall of 2021, the 5-4 Dedham resident rushed 23 times for 290 yards and 4 TDs in a wild, 52-51 win over Nashoba Valley Tech in the MVADA Small-School Vocational Super Bowl. ... Rushed for 1,268 yards as a junior and 1,320 yards and 12 TDs as a senior. ... Had 44 tackles as a senior, plus three sacks and an interception on defense while also kicking 10 extra points. ... Valedictorian of his graduating class.

Scituate linebackers coach Mark McKeever offers a few words to Michael Sheskey following their 14-13 win over Duxbury in the Division 4 state title game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Michael Sheskey, OL/DL, Scituate

One of the key cogs in a terrific Sailors offensive line that paved the way for more than 2,400 rushing yards in a magical 2021 season; Scituate beat Duxbury, 14-13, in the Div. 4 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. ... A 6-1, 285-pounder, he made a big block on Keegan Sullivan's winning 2-point conversion run with 27 seconds remaining. ... Had 50-plus tackles on defense that year, including eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Pirate #82 senior captain Tyler Sordillo blocks for RB captain John Gianibas. The Hull Pirates play their first round in the MIAA tournament against the Narragansett Warriors at home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.

Tyler Sordillo, TE/DE, Hull

One of the stars of an incredible two-year run by the Pirates, who lost in the Div. 8 state final in 2021 and came back to win it all in 2022 when they finished 13-0. ... As a junior he had 15 catches for 305 yards and added 55 tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles in leading Hull to its first Super Bowl since 1996. ... As a senior he had 13 catches for 195 yards and 2 TDs and added 108 tackles, 15 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Scituate’s Keegan Sullivan escapes the tackle of Duxbury’s Theodore Massingham during fourth quarter action of the Division 4 state title game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Keegan Sullivan, WR/RB/S, Scituate

Author of perhaps the program's signature play -- he scampered for the winning 2-point conversion with 27 seconds left in the Div. 4 Super Bowl in 2021 to lift the Sailors to a thrilling 14-13 win over league rival Duxbury. ... MVP of the Patriot League Keenan Division that season when he totaled almost 1,500 yards of offense (848 yards rushing, 616 receiving) and scored 16 TDs while adding 60 tackles and four INTs on defense. ... In the five-game Fall II season he averaged 154.6 all-purpose yards per game and scored 11 TDs.

Pembroke’s Jack Tosone is brought down by Scituate’s Nolan Startzell and Jamieson Hodlin on a punt return in the fourth quarter of their game at Scituate High on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Jack Tosone, WR/RB/S/QB, Pembroke

After missing most of his junior season with an injury, he made up for lost time with a tremendous senior season in 2022. ... Was a Swiss Army knife as a running back, receiver, safety, returner and quarterback. ... Through 10 games, he scored 124 points, ran for 1,026 yards and had 703 yards receiving. ... Scored 19 TDs (13 rushing, 5 receiving, one return) and threw an 80-yard TD pass. ... His favorite moment was the Thanksgiving win against Silver Lake.

Milton QB Chase Vaughan looks for a open target during a game on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

Chase Vaughan, QB/FS, Milton

One in a long line of excellent Wildcats quarterbacks, he went 22-4 as a three-year starter. ... MVP of the Bay State Conference Herget Division as a senior in 2021. ... Injuries limited him to nine full games that year, but the Wildcats were 7-2 with him at the helm. ... Completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,778 yards and 17 TDs and ran for 262 yards and four scores. ... Finished his career with 4,410 passing yards and 45 TD passes (both believed to be school records).

Duxbury #5 senior captain Chris Walsh fights for a few extra yards with Middleboro's Jack Kavaleski on his back. The Duxbury Dragons hosted the Middleboro Sachems in MIAA football tournament action on Friday November 11, 2022.

Chris Walsh, WR, Duxbury

Top-notch receiver helped lead the Dragons to back-to-back Div. 4 Super Bowls his last two seasons. ... As a senior in 2022 he caught 51 passes for 1,210 yards and 19 TDs as Duxbury (12-0) won its first state crown since 2016. ... Averaged nearly 24 yards per catch and 111 yards receiving per game. ... As a junior he had 700 receiving yards and 8 TD catches as Duxbury (10-2) lost in the state final. ... Will play baseball at Northeastern University.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: These Ledgerland football stars will be remembered for years to come