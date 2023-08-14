Best of the decade (so far): Early picks for top Brockton-area high school football stars

It's 2023. We're not even at the halfway point of the decade yet.

But, since we're antsy for the 2023 season to kick off in a few weeks, let's take a trip down memory lane. In the three football seasons played in the 2020's – counting the Fall II season in spring of 2021 – here are a list of players who would have a bust created to memorialize their career in our Brockton-area high school football Hall of Fame, of sorts.

First, a round-up of program achievements: Rockland and Randolph won Super Bowls in 2021 and Abington reached the title game in 2021 (two years after winning it all in 2019). Brockton (13-7 record), West Bridgewater (15-5) and Middleboro (14-6) also turned in winning seasons.

Here's the first check-in for the 2020 All-Decade team:

Note: Alphabetical order.

Whitman-Hanson’s Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder forces a fumble by Marshfield’s Owen Masterson in the first quarter of their game at Marshfield High on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.

Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder, DE, Whitman-Hanson. 2020-2021.

As a 6-foot-7 defensive end, Alcorn-Crowder was a two-time Enterprise All-Scholastic selection for the Panthers. ... Finished with career totals of 138 tackles and 24 sacks. ... Had 18 tackles and 9 sacks his senior year. ... Had 35 tackles, nine quarterback hurries, eight sacks and seven tackles for loss as a junior. ... Also played offensive line. ... Raved former coach Mike Driscoll after his junior season, "Malcolm can get after the QB better than anyone in the area. He is impossible to block one-on-one."

Sachem QB Jacob Briggs fends off a sack by Dragon Trevor Jones.The Duxbury Dragons hosted the Middleboro Sachems in MIAA football tournament action on Friday November 11, 2022.

Jacob Briggs, QB, Middleboro. 2021-2022.

Briggs finished his career with over 5,000 yards of offense in two season's worth of starts and 22 career games. ... Threw for 1,820 yards and 18 TDs, ran for 983 yards and 19 TDs. ... Won South Shore League Sullivan Division MVP honors and the Otto Graham award as a senior. ... Head coach Pat Kingman called him "the best dual-threat QB in school history."

Rockland's Jacob Coulstring is tackled by Abington's AJ Nash during a game on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Jacob Coulstring, RB, Rockland. 2021-2022.

Coulstring finished his career with 2,351 rushing yards and 31 TDs in two years as Rockland's primary ball-carrier. ... Ran for 1,383 yards and 20 TDS and made 12 receptions for 316 yards and three TDs as the South Shore League Sullivan Division MVP his senior year. ... Starred on the Bulldogs' Division 6 state championship team as a junior in 2021. ... Will continue his career at Curry College.

Middleboro quarterback Timmy Crowley scores a touchdown in the second quarter and is hoisted into the air by Logan Verhaegen, during a game versus Abington on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Timmy Crowley, QB, Middleboro. 2021.

Crowley played just one season this decade, and it took place in the abbreviated Fall II season in the spring of 2021, but he was otherworldly nonetheless. ... The senior tallied 20 touchdowns (10 rushing, 10 passing) in just six games and was named the South Shore League Sullivan Division's Player of the Year. ... He completed 72 of 118 passes for 973 yards and ran 83 times for 499 yards. ... "Timmy may have had the most impactful six-game run at Middleboro in my 10 years," Middleboro coach Pat Kingman said at the time.

West Bridgewater's Will DeLuca III carries the football during a game versus East Bridgewater on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

Will DeLuca, RB/LB, West Bridgewater. 2020-2022.

DeLuca may be one of the area's most underrated players. As a senior, he rushed 185 times for 1,312 yards and 15 TDs, and, defensively, blocked two punts and forced two fumbles. ... He was selected as an Enterprise All-Scholastic three times in his four-year career. ... He scored five touchdowns and was the Wildcats' leading tackler as a sophomore. ... As a junior, he ran 123 times for 923 yards and 15 touchdowns, and, as a linebacker, made 47 tackles (eight for loss).

Abington’s Drew Donovan takes it to the outside on a pitch during second quarter action of the Division 6 state title game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Drew Donovan, WR/DB, Abington. 2020-2021.

Donovan won South Shore League Player of the Year as a senior in 2021 with 12 touchdowns (two on punt returns and two on interception returns) and more than 1,800 all-purpose yards. ... Led the Green Wave to the Division 6 state championship game. ... Had multiple 100-yard receiving games and helped Abington win the South Shore League Tobin Division title as a junior in the spring of 2021.

Bridgewater-Raynham running back Dawson DuBose runs past Dartmouth defender Chace Feno during a game on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.

Dawson DuBose, RB, Bridgewater-Raynham. 2021-2022.

DuBose's junior season at Bridgewater-Raynham last fall was one to marvel at. The running back ran 275 times without fumbling, tallying 1,663 yards and 15 TDs. ... He collected 231 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 22 touches – in the first half alone – to power the Trojans' 37-0 rout of Dartmouth on Oct. 20. ... “Dawson DuBose is a bad man,” head coach Lou Pacheco said in praise after that game. “You know how (we) know he’s really good? Every game, the coaches get together (and say), ‘Hey, how’d Dawson do? He must’ve had 100 yards.’ And it’s 200." DuBose reclassified to the class of 2025 and transferred to the The Governor's Academy.

Cardinal Spellman's Jack Duffy breaks Adam Frensen's tackle on a punt return in the Division 6 State Quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Duffy, QB, Cardinal Spellman. 2020-2022.

Duffy did it all for the Cardinals in three standout seasons. ... Finished his career as a two-time All-Scholastic selection, with one season as an honorable mention. ... As a senior quarterback, he threw for 1,347 yards and 15 TDs, ran for 1,173 yards and 10 TDs, intercepted two passes and made 108 tackles as the Cardinals' top corner and kicked 19 extra points and three field goals as No. 13 Spellman made a run to the Division 6 Final Four. ... He accounted for 193 points and 2,625 all-purpose yards last fall.

Rockland's Lucas Leander carries the football in the fourth quarter during a game versus St. Mary's at Walpole High School on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

Lucas Leander, WR/DB, Rockland. 2020-2022.

As a three-way contributor throughout his career, Leander finished his career with over 2,700 all-purpose yards, 23 TDs and five interceptions. ... He ran for 719 yards and six touchdowns while reeling in 34 catches for 565 yards and seven TDs as he led the Bulldogs to a Division 6 Super Bowl win as a junior in 2021. ... As a senior, he had 511 yards rushing, 568 yards receiving and nine TDs (three rushing, five receiving, one on a kick return). ... Will continue his career at Curry College.

Brockton senior Cameron Monteiro announced that he will continue his football career at the University of Pittsburgh in a ceremony at Brockton High School on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Monteiro was joined by his parents (Jose and Renee) brothers (Brendan, Darnell, and Junior) sisters (Nadiya and Naylani).

Cameron Monteiro, WR/QB, Brockton. 2020-present.

Monteiro is the only active player to make the list. The Pittsburgh-bound wide receiver was a back-to-back All-Scholastic selection his sophomore and junior seasons. ... During a campaign last fall in which he filled in at quarterback early on, Monteiro averaged 118 yards rushing per game and finished with 1,064 yards and 15 TDs en route to leading Brockton to a 9-2 record, its best since winning the state title in 2012. ... Monteiro had 963 total yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore in 2021.

Bridgewater-Raynham's Anthony Morrison, left, celebrates with a teammate after scoring a touchdown against Durfee.

Anthony Morrison, RB, Bridgewater-Raynham. 2021.

Though we're looking back at who has had the best careers of the decade, Morrison put up an individual run for the ages as a senior in the shortened Fall II season. ... In just five games, Morrison tallied 1,219 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns, averaging 10.8 yards per carry. ... He also played in the secondary, and made 25 tackles and recorded five pass deflections. … On Senior Day against Dartmouth, Morrison ran for 297 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries. ... He finished his four-year career with over 2,800 rushing yards, 350 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns.

Five-star football recruit Samson Okunlola of Brockton and Thayer Academy, made his college commitment to the University of Miami on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. He was surrounded by his parents Jomel and Monica and brother Sunny.

Samson Okunlola, OL/DL, Thayer Academy. 2020-2022.

Okunlola, a Brockton resident, was the first five-star football recruit in state history and committed to play at the University of Miami. ... He received scholarship offers from over 50 schools. ... Stands 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. ... Named the ISL Darren Gallup League Co-MVP and the NEPSAC Co-Player of the Year as a senior this past fall. ... As a junior in 2021, he averaged more than two sacks per game and was selected as the NEPSAC Class B Co-Lineman of the Year.

Samuel Okunlola a linemen works out at Braintree High School on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Samuel Okunlola, DE/TE, Thayer Academy. 2020-2021.

Okunlola held over 50 offers from FBS schools before committing to the University of Pittsburgh. ... Named co-MVP of the ISL as a senior, averaged over two sacks per game and 31.7 yards per catch on offense. ... Was a Class B All-NEPSAC selection.

Brockton's Oluwakoleade Osinubi scores a touchdown during a game versus Pinkerton Academy on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Oluwakoleade 'K.O.' Osinubi, WR/RB/QB, Brockton. 2022.

Osinubi's lone season at Brockton High was certainly one to remember. He transferred to Brockton after winning a state title at Catholic Memorial and, with the Boxers, scored 21 TDs and averaged 10.5 yards on 101 times for a total of 1,058 yards. ... Helped Brockton clinch a 9-2 record, the program's best in a decade. ... Posted 253 rushing yards and 5 TD in a win over Pinkerton Academy (New Hampshire).

Middleboro co-captain Logan Verhaegen listens as the national anthem is played before a game against Abington on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.

Logan Verhaegen, OL/DL, Middleboro. 2020-2021.

Verhaegen finished his senior season in 2021 with 32 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, 9 sacks and two forced fumbles (both recovered) and one interception. … Has career totals of 71 tackles, 37 tackles-for-loss and 16 sacks. … Was named South Shore League All-Star. ... Coach Pat Kingman dubbed Verhaegen the best player he’s ever coached.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: These Brockton-area football stars will be remembered for years to come