‘Best day of my life:’ Will Zalatoris announces engagement on Instagram

Adam Woodard
·1 min read
It’s really cool to be Will Zalatoris these days.

The 24-year-old has been wildly successful on the golf course this season, finishing runner-up in his first Masters appearance at Augusta National Golf Club earlier this month to go along with six top-10 finishes in 16 starts on the PGA Tour this season.

The former Wake Forest star and 2014 U.S. Junior Amateur champion is enjoying life off the golf course, as well. On Monday he announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Sellers, also a Demon Deacon, with a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Best day of my life. I love you.”

