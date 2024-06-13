'The best day of every school year': Brockton athletes shine at Special Olympics

BROCKTON - Many residents who attended the Brockton Public Schools Special Olympics on June 11 at Marciano Stadium agreed the event is the best day of every school year.

The sun shined down on the Brockton High School track while roughly 500 Brockton Public School students with disabilities from every school in the district competed in multiple events from sprints and throws to the long jump. Parents grinned from the stands as they watched their kids participate in the action.

"He's very thrilled to be here," said Debra Egan, whose 10-year-old son Christopher is a fifth-grade student at the Baker Elementary School.

"He doesn't ever really do sports," she said. "He just doesn't ever get to be with this many kids."

Egan's son has Autism, along with her three other children who are all BPS students. She said there aren't many opportunities for her kids with disabilities to be included. As Christopher waited in line for the football toss game, he and Egan waved to each other before she pointed to him and said, "I'm watching you."

The Special Olympics Massachusetts School Day Games at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Egan, who lives in Quincy, sends her kids to school in Brockton because the special education services and programs are so robust. She said she feels "thankful" for the district's special education department.

"It's really different here for special ed," Egan said. "I have four kids and to see this, it's like, wow."

Event has been a fixture in Brockton

Brockton has hosted a district-wide Special Olympics for over 25 years, and the event is organized by the BPS special education department.

"The kids absolutely love it," said Dianne Davis, coordinator of developmental programs for the district's special education office. "It's a change for the kids to show off their skills."

Elton Dennis Santo with the Hula Hoop during the Special Olympics Massachusetts School Day Games at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Davis said the goal of the Special Olympics event is to engage the whole school community and bring together students with disabilities and neurotypical students. Several students from the BHS National Honor Society helped run the event.

"It's about bringing awareness but it's also about inclusion for our students," she said.

The meet kicked off with a full opening ceremony. Athletes from each school carried a banner down the track displaying the school's name while the rest of the team paraded behind them. As each building was announced over the loudspeaker, the crowd cheer and applauded.

Student athletes during the Special Olympics Massachusetts School Day Games at Rocky Marciano Stadium in Brockton on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Every participant received a medal after the games ended, and some students, like those at Plouffe Middle School, will get to show off their awards for the rest of the school during the parade of champions this week.

Many BPS officials from school committee members to Acting Superintendent James Cobbs attended the event and agreed that every year it's a huge success.

"You are the most amazing people in the world. Today is your day," said Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Sharon Wolder.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Brockton Special Olympics aims for more inclusive school environment