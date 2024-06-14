The best Danish Premier League players

For a country with a population of only around six million people, Denmark have produced some pretty phenomenal players over the years.

Plenty of Danes have ended up on British shores over recent decades, plying their trade in the Premier League. In fact, some of the nation's greatest footballers have endeared themselves to English football supporters, with many becoming cult heroes for their Viking-like performances on the pitch.

With over 75 to choose from, here are the ten best Danish players to have graced the Premier League.

The Danish player with the most Premier League appearances to his name with 364 during a 17-year spell in England, Thomas Sorenson was a reliable goalkeeper for Sunderland, Aston Villa and Stoke City over the years.



He spent several years as a back-up during his latter days with the Potters before making a sunny switch to Melbourne City, finishing his career with a hugely impressive 101 appearances for the Denmark national team as well.

9. Jesper Gronkjaer

Having impressed at Ajax, Chelsea were convinced to splash £7.8m on Jesper Gronkjaer in 2000. At the time, that was the record for a Danish player, and the winger quickly found his feet in England with some encouraging displays.



Gronkjaer's goal against Liverpool on the final day of the 2002/03 campaign helped the Blues qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three seasons, although the following campaign would be his last for the Blues as he narrowly missed out on Premier League glory under Jose Mourinho.

8. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Showcasing his Scandinavian spirit every time he steps foot on the pitch, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's character can never be questioned, even if his performances sometimes have been since swapping Southampton for Tottenham.



Only four Danes have played more frequently than the midfielder in Premier League history, with the potential for even more English top-flight appearances to come in the near future.

A Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup winner with Chelsea, Andreas Christensen came through the club's youth setup in 2014. After a two-year loan spell at Borussia Monchengladbach - during which Chelsea won the Premier League - the Dane became an integral part of subsequent teams.



The central defender wasn't always first choice as Chelsea's squad and manager chopped and changed, but he was an extremely calming presence at the back for the Blues and an under-appreciated talent.

6. Nicklas Bendtner

Dubbed 'Lord Bendtner' by his fans, the lanky centre-forward is synonymous with the late noughties and early 2010s in the Premier League. He arrived at Arsenal in 2005 and spent nine years in north London, often popping up with crucial goals from the bench for the Gunners.



He enjoyed loan spells at Birmingham City and Sunderland too and was known for being, well, 'a character'. He finished up with 47 goals in 171 appearances for Arsenal, but won just a single FA Cup with the club in 2014.

After impressing at Euro 2000, Thomas Gravesen would join Everton later that summer. He quickly became a much-loved figure at Goodison Park for his no-nonsense approach, lunging into challenges and leading the midfield with ferocity.



Gravesen became an even more prominent performer under David Moyes and helped the Toffees charge up the table in the early 2000s before his move to Real Madrid. He likely would have lasted about ten minutes before being sent for an early bath in the modern game.

4. Daniel Agger

Another tough-tackling Dane on Merseyside, Daniel Agger was a cult hero in the red half. Joining Liverpool in 2006 and spending eight years at Anfield, the centre-back enjoyed some great partnerships with the likes of Sami Hyypia, Jamie Carragher and Martin Skrtel.



He made 175 appearances for the Reds in the Premier League and managed nine goals in the competition, several of which were 35-yard piledrivers.

3. Kasper Schmeichel

Having witnessed his dad's greatness in England's top tier, Kasper Schmeichel forged his own legacy in the Premier League with Leicester City. A key member of the 2015/16 title-winning side, the Dane was truly adored across an 11-year stint at the King Power Stadium.



Not only did he look incredibly similar to his father Peter, he also played in much the same way, quickly becoming well known for his sprawling saves and excellent reflexes in one-v-one situations.

Christian Eriksen's return to the Premier League with Brentford and Manchester United has not quite done his former self justice. While still a talented midfielder, Eriksen's performances at Tottenham were simply on a different level.



A maestro in the centre of the park, Eriksen was the playmaker for a Spurs side that came close to Premier League glory and reached a Champions League final under Mauricio Pochettino. With Dele Alli and Harry Kane in around him, Eriksen was a truly phenomenal footballer.

While Kasper is a Premier League hero in his own right, he was never likely to surpass his father's legacy. Peter Schmeichel made 310 appearances during a stellar career in England and peaked during his Manchester United days.



An astonishing stopper, Schmeichel's trophy cabinet speaks for itself. He was part of some the greatest ever Man Utd teams during the 1990s, winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League during his spell at Old Trafford.



Oh, and he helped Denmark to the 1992 European Championship trophy.