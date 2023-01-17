Best of Dan Campbell on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Super Wild Card Weekend
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell joins Peyton and Eli Manning during the Cowboys-Buccaneers NFC Wild Card Game.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell joins Peyton and Eli Manning during the Cowboys-Buccaneers NFC Wild Card Game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage left Monday night's wild-card game on a cart
Get all the details from Ryan Jensen on the knee injury he suffered during training camp
The NFL postseason begins Jan. 14, with 14 teams battling to be crowned Super Bowl champions on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. See the full schedule.
The Cowboys were closing in on snapping a playoff road game losing streak
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
While the Dallas Cowboys advanced to the NFC divisional playoff round, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face an offseason of uncertainty.
One bettor with deep pockets expects a low-scoring game on Monday night.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.
Brett Maher had a bad night against the Buccaneers.
Dallas had a great night in a win over the Buccaneers.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
Sean McDermott and the Bills were puzzled why officials think it was worth a replay review.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.