Best D.C. bars to watch local bowl games: Time, TV Channel, how to watch

Living in Washington, D.C. comes with ton of benefits - being close to historic museums, national parks, and most importantly, having great spots to watch to some college football bowl games.

Here's a comprehensive guide of how you can enjoy some of the local teams in the D.C. area.

Orange Bowl - Virginia vs. Florida

Rebellion

1836 18TH Street NW, Washington, DC 20009

Not able to make the trip down to Miami Gardens, Florida to catch the Cavaliers in this year's Orange Bowl? No worries, Rebellion is a great alternate option. It's had a longstanding relationship with D.C. Hoos to bring a terrific gameday experience. Virginia (9-4) will have a tough task taking on the Gators (10-2) in their own state, and some exta support from D.C. could go a long way!

Escape your Monday responsibilities this holiday season with a deal you simply can't pass up - $10 burgers plus handheld beers.

When: Dec. 30, 8 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Belk Bowl - Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

The G.O.A.T.

3028 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Just a short drive outside of D.C., The G.O.A.T. bar has been a Virginia Tech stronghold for years. The small commute to Arlington certainly beats the long trip to Charlotte, North Carolina where the Hokies (8-4) will take on Kentucky (7-5) for a chance at bowl silverware.

Those $5 sides are the perfect compliment to a gameday experience.

When: Dec. 31, 12 p,m.

TV Channel: ESPN

Liberty Bowl - Navy vs. Kansas State

Yard House

812 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001

As the capital of neighboring Maryland, the Annapolis-based Midshipmen have plenty of D.C. fans to cheer them on. Playing Kansas State (8-4) in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Navy (10-2) will be riding high from the Malcolm Perry-inspired performance against arch rivals Army.

While there isn't really a Navy-centric bar in D.C., Yard House will most certainly be showing the big game. With a sports-crazed environment, fans can enjoy tall beers and loads of fun only a few blocks away from Capital One Arena in Chinatown.

The game time is perfect for their happy hours, 3-6 p.m., cutting the prices of appetizers in half and some nice drink specials are included too.

When: Dec. 31, 2019 3:45 p.m.

TV Channel: ESPN

