The Most Mind-Blowing Transformations From Netflix's Tattoo Redo

  • 1/11

    The Most Mind-Blowing Transformations From Netflix's Tattoo Redo

  • <p>One of the artist's coverups starts out as a naked lady that closely resembles a (wait for it) slice of pizza.</p>
    2/11

    Before Miryam Lumpini's Tattoo Redo

    One of the artist's coverups starts out as a naked lady that closely resembles a (wait for it) slice of pizza.

  • <p>She covers it up with a giant rose.</p>
    3/11

    After Miryam Lumpini's Tattoo Redo

    She covers it up with a giant rose.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>In the second episode, Twig fixes a butt tattoo of a ghost pepper chili with his best friend Dan's name next to it - he got it after losing a bet.</p>
    4/11

    Before Twig Sparks's Tattoo Redo

    In the second episode, Twig fixes a butt tattoo of a ghost pepper chili with his best friend Dan's name next to it - he got it after losing a bet.

  • <p>As a way to keep the tattoo small, the coverup is a subtle one. He fills the pepper in with some color and adds a second pepper to cover up the name.</p>
    5/11

    After Twig Sparks's Tattoo Redo

    As a way to keep the tattoo small, the coverup is a subtle one. He fills the pepper in with some color and adds a second pepper to cover up the name.

  • <p>In episode one, Beckerich is tasked with covering up an unidentifiable piece of ink (she's decided that it could either be a shield or some sort of weapon) that his client got on a whim from another celebrity artist.</p>
    6/11

    Before Matt Beckerich's Tattoo Redo

    In episode one, Beckerich is tasked with covering up an unidentifiable piece of ink (she's decided that it could either be a shield or some sort of weapon) that his client got on a whim from another celebrity artist.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>He covers it up with an elaborate bouquet.</p>
    7/11

    After Matt Beckerich's Tattoo Redo

    He covers it up with an elaborate bouquet.

  • <p>Hardy's client visits the shop with the date that he married his ex-husband on his inner forearm.</p>
    8/11

    Before Rose Hardy's Tattoo Redo

    Hardy's client visits the shop with the date that he married his ex-husband on his inner forearm.

  • <p>His new partner suggests a cover-up featuring black cat being stabbed with a dagger as a nod to his love of horror films.</p>
    9/11

    After Rose Hardy's Tattoo Redo

    His new partner suggests a cover-up featuring black cat being stabbed with a dagger as a nod to his love of horror films.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>A wild night out lead to one client drunkenly getting a questionable (and unreadable) quote about honor tattooed on his shoulder blade. </p>
    10/11

    Before Tommy Montoya's Tattoo Redo

    A wild night out lead to one client drunkenly getting a questionable (and unreadable) quote about honor tattooed on his shoulder blade.

  • <p>Montoya later covers the quote with a trippy skull and mushrooms design.</p>
    11/11

    After Tommy Montoya's Tattoo Redo

    Montoya later covers the quote with a trippy skull and mushrooms design.

<p>One of the artist's coverups starts out as a naked lady that closely resembles a (wait for it) slice of pizza.</p>
<p>She covers it up with a giant rose.</p>
<p>In the second episode, Twig fixes a butt tattoo of a ghost pepper chili with his best friend Dan's name next to it - he got it after losing a bet.</p>
<p>As a way to keep the tattoo small, the coverup is a subtle one. He fills the pepper in with some color and adds a second pepper to cover up the name.</p>
<p>In episode one, Beckerich is tasked with covering up an unidentifiable piece of ink (she's decided that it could either be a shield or some sort of weapon) that his client got on a whim from another celebrity artist.</p>
<p>He covers it up with an elaborate bouquet.</p>
<p>Hardy's client visits the shop with the date that he married his ex-husband on his inner forearm.</p>
<p>His new partner suggests a cover-up featuring black cat being stabbed with a dagger as a nod to his love of horror films.</p>
<p>A wild night out lead to one client drunkenly getting a questionable (and unreadable) quote about honor tattooed on his shoulder blade. </p>
<p>Montoya later covers the quote with a trippy skull and mushrooms design.</p>
Danielle Jackson

If we've learned anything from Netflix's new reality series, Tattoo Redo, it's that tattoo blunders are a lot more common than you probably realize. The show follows five established tattoo artists who, in each episode, are tasked with taking some of their clients' most embarrassing and regrettable pieces of ink and transforming them into masterpieces with help from their loved ones. The episodes are currently captivating viewers because of their amazing tattoo transformations, though they also serve as an important reminder that maybe some things are better left . . . untouched.

So far, there have only been six episodes with three "redos" each, and even though it's been amazing to see each artist work their magic to give their clients' tattoos some fresh makeovers, we wouldn't be who we are if we didn't have a few favorites. Read ahead to check out some of the most impressive tattoo coverup from Tattoo Redo - and while you're at, go ahead and marathon through all the episodes if you haven't already.

Recommended Stories