The best of country music star Brenda Lee through the years

"Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" ...

(Photo by John Franks/Getty Images)

It took only 65 years, but Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” has made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Lee was 13 when she recorded the iconic song, which has reemerged over the years in movies like “Home Alone” and on playlists during the holidays.

Brenda Lee

The Commercial Appeal-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

(Photo by Kent Gavin/Keystone/Getty Images)

Brenda Lee

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Brenda Lee

(Photo by John Franks/Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Brenda Lee

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Brenda Lee

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Brenda Lee

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

With Kris Kristofferson

Brenda Lee

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

USAT

With Emmylou Harris

Brenda Lee

USAT

Brenda Lee

USAT

With Hank Williams Jr.

Brenda Lee

USAT

Brenda Lee

USAT

With Loretta Lynn

Brenda Lee

Greg Lovett/The Tennessean-USA TODAY NETWORK

With Lee Greenwood

Brenda Lee

Jimmy Ellis-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

Jimmy Ellis-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

Jimmy Ellis-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

Dale Ernsberger-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

Jimmy Holt-USA TODAY NETWORK

With husband Charles Shacklett

Brenda Lee

Dipti Vaidya-USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

Larry McCormack-USA TODAY NETWORK

With Reba McIntire

Brenda Lee

Matthew H. Starling-USA TODAY NETWORK

With Vince Gill

Brenda Lee

Lisa Nipp-USA TODAY NETWORK

With Leroy Van Dyke

Brenda Lee

P. Casey Daley -USA TODAY NETWORK

Brenda Lee

USAT

Brenda Lee

USAT

Brenda Lee

USAT

With Conway Twitty

Brenda Lee

USAT

With Gov. Lamar Alexander

Brenda Lee

USAT

Brenda Lee

USAT

