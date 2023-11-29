Best in the country? Former YAIAA standout is finalist for NCAA Division II Heisman

Brayden Long waited three years to be a starting quarterback in college.

It took him just one year to become one of the best in the country.

A 2020 New Oxford grad and redshirt junior at Slippery Rock, Long was named one of nine national finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy Wednesday morning. The award is given annually to the country's top NCAA Division II college football player — essentially the Heisman Trophy for that level.

The award has existed since 1986, and no player from York or Adams counties has won. It's unclear if the area has ever produced a national finalist. Even Dover's John Kuhn was only a regional finalist at Shippensburg before his 13-year NFL career.

The winner will be announced Dec. 15 before the NCAA Division II National Championship Game the following day.

Brayden Long has been named a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist after completing 69% of his passes for 3,486 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

It's possible that Long will still be playing. Slippery Rock (12-1) hosts Kutztown in the NCAA Division II quarterfinals this Saturday. Kutztown handed Slippery Rock its only loss this season in the PSAC Championship Game on Nov. 11.

It won't be an easy award to win. Among the finalists is last year's winner, Colorado School of Mines quarterback John Matocha.

Regardless, it has been a storybook season for Long in his first season as a starter. The 6-foot-3 quarterback has completed 69% of his passes for 3,486 yards, 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He's also rushed for five touchdowns. He's fifth in the country in Division II in touchdowns, sixth in yards and sixth in completion percentage.

New Oxford grad Brayden Long is a redshirt junior quarterback at Slippery Rock University.

Long had seven games this season with at least three touchdown passes. He bounced back from a disappointing game against Kutztown (three interceptions) with two strong postseason performances against East Stroudsburg and Tiffin the past two weeks.

He became the first player in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference history to win the PSAC Champion Scholar Award (highest GPA for a player in the championship game) and be named a conference Player of the Year.

Putting up big numbers and earning accolades is familiar territory for Long. He set the Adams County record for career passing yards (6,871) during his career at New Oxford. He was named GameTimePA YAIAA Offensive Player of the Year as a senior in 2019 when he passed for 2,585 yards, 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He helped the Colonials improve from an 0-10 mark his sophomore season to 7-5 with a playoff win his senior year.

He earned Division I FCS offers from Marist and Central Connecticut State but ultimately chose to play for a Division II powerhouse with a history of producing great quarterbacks. Slippery Rock's Roland Rivers became the school's first Harlon Hill winner the same fall that Long committed to the school.

Brayden Long was named GameTimePA YAIAA Offensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Long saw his first collegiate season canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and spent the last two seasons as a backup, starting one game in 2022. He was named the Rock's starting quarterback this past offseason and immediately capitalized on the opportunity.

A sports management major, Long still has college eligibility after this season. It's not easy to go from the Division II level to the NFL but it is possible. 2021 Harlon Hill winner Tyson Bagent of Shepherd University started four games for the Chicago Bears this season. Two-time winner Danny Woodhead played nine years in the NFL as a running back.

A couple of Long's Slippery Rock teammates are former YAIAA standouts. York High grad Khalid Dorsey was a first-team All-PSAC selection after rushing for 931 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. York Suburban grad Savion Harrison is also on the roster as a defensive back. Their opponent this Saturday, Kutztown, features York High grad Trey Bernstein at center while another former Bearcat, Mikey Gray, is a freshman defensive tackle.

2023 Harlon Hill Trophy finalists

Brayden Long, Slippery Rock, QB Michael Herzog, Hillsdale, RB Patrick Shegog, Delta State, QB Sammy Edwards, Valdosta State, QB Zach Zebrowski, Central Missouri, QB Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB Braden Gleason, Emporia State, QB John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines, QB Tanner Volk, Central Washington, DB

Matt Allibone is a sports reporter for GameTimePA. He can be reached at 717-881-8221, mallibone@ydr.com or on Twitter at @bad2theallibone.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Slippery Rock QB Brayden Long named finalist for Harlon Hill Trophy