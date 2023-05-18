The best conference fit for each of the ACC’s ‘Magnificent 7’

The landscape of college athletics is changing in terms of teas moving conferences. With money being the big motive, we have already seen USC and UCLA announce a move to the Big Ten as well as Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC soon.

And now it appears as if the Atlantic Coast Conference is next up for changes.

Earlier in the week it was reported that seven ACC programs had explored the option of leaving the conference. The ‘Magnificent 7’ featured UNC, NC State, Miami, Florida State, Clemson, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

While things aren’t official, there’s momentum for changes in the conference with teams pursuing other options. The Big Ten and SEC come to mind right away for a lot of these programs. However, which conference is the ideal fit for the seven?

We took a look at each program and the ideal fit they would have with a conference.

Clemson Tigers

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) passes against North Carolina during the first quarter of the ACC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Dec 3, 2022.

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

Ideal landing spot: SEC

This one is pretty simple. Football rules everything and that’s especially the case for the Clemson Tigers as they are a favorite every year in the ACC and usually for the College Football Playoff.

A move to the SEC would be huge for both parties and seems like the likely option.

Florida State Seminoles

Oct 7, 2017; Tallahassee, FL, USA; View of a Florida State Seminoles helmet on the field before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Like Clemson, the Florida State Seminoles are traditionally known for its football program making it an easy choice for the SEC.

The Seminoles are building momentum with the program after a few down years and are one of the favorites in the ACC this year.

Miami Hurricanes

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) during pre game warm ups against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

By adding Miami and Florida State to the SEC, it would give the conference the three biggest programs in the state of Florida and would amp up the Sunshine State rivalries a little more.

North Carolina Tar Heels

Feb 21, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot performs in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY SportsIde

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

I don’t know if this one is clear and there’s a good argument for the SEC as well. But with the Big Ten wanting to expand further and already going to the west coast, getting a presence in the Carolinas isn’t a bad thing. While the SEC would benefit from football, basketball is UNC’s main brand and heading to a competitive Big Ten isn’t the worst thing.

NC State

Mar 3, 2023; Greensboro, NC, USA; The NC State Wolfpack mascot performs during the first half at Greensboro Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

I talked about the presence in the Carolinas for the Big Ten and here is another opportunity. Would the conference double up with UNC and NC State? Or would they take just one.

Keeping NC State and UNC in the same conference would be ideal for a historic perspective as well.

Virginia

Oct 28, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; A Virginia Cavaliers helmet on the field against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. PITT won 31-14. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: SEC

Virginia would help expand the SEC’s market despite the university not really fitting in with the conference academically. But realignment is all about money and with the Cavaliers traditionally having a good basketball program, it could help things there. If not a move to the SEC, a move to the Big Ten might make sense for the Cavaliers as well.

Virginia Tech

Dec 6, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies students cheer prior to the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Michael Shroyer-USA TODAY Sports

Ideal landing spot: Big Ten

It just feels like Virginia Tech and the Big Ten are meant to be if there is realignment. The program has traditionally had a solid football team which is a plus but it also gives the conference another state and a big fanbase as well.

The move would certainly help the Hokies in athletics, and potentially help the Big Ten with revenue.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire