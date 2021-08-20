The best commute to the Northern Trust is by ferry, and Collin Morikawa took the ride in style

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Taking the ferry from lower Manhattan to Jersey City and Liberty National Golf Club is hands-down the best way to get to a PGA Tour event.

That is, unless you’re crashing at PGA National Resort & Spa during the Honda Classic or fortunate enough to rest your head at The Lodge at Torrey Pines during the Farmers Insurance Open and can stumble out of bed to the first tee. Sure, Donald Trump, pre-presidency, used to helicopter into Trump Doral back when it hosted a World Golf Championships event, but our chopper happens to be in the shop.

The next best thing is the ferry ride to Liberty National, where the great unwashed have pretty good odds they’ll be in the company of a PGA Tour pro on their ride. Members of the local First Tee chapter got an impromptu visit from World No. 1 Jon Rahm on Wednesday.

This just made my commute more enjoyable! https://t.co/AbNZsWIbN4 — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) August 18, 2021

Have we mentioned the views? They’re to die for – Lady Liberty standing sentinel over New York Harbor off the coast of New York City and the Manhattan Skyline are more than Instagram-worthy. Tringale, however, has been there, snapped that photo of the Statue of Liberty so many times over the years that he had his nose in his Kindle most of the ride and said later that he was reading a golf book. But that doesn’t mean he’s not a fan of the ferry. Tringale actually switched hotels from one side of the Hudson River to the other once the free ferry for players (and all fans too, thanks to a Tour sponsor) kicked in.

Charley Hoffman wore his gym clothes and carried his golf outfit on a wire hanger whereas Collin Morikawa decided to make a grand entrance, dressing to the nines as if he we showing up at Madison Square Garden or MetLife Field for a big game. He was styling and profiling as if he were Lebron James or Tom Brady arriving in the tunnel before the NBA Finals or Super Bowl. Hey, this is the first leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs after all.

My parents went to the @PGATOUR playoffs at the The Northern Trust today… Nice photobomb by @hoffman_charley on their ferry ride back to Manhattan at the end of the day! 😂😂 #TheNorthernTrust #LibertyNational pic.twitter.com/tYbG8Y2CRw — John Morton (@JohnMorton215) August 19, 2021

“Why not make an entrance in NY, right?” Morikawa said. “Every other sport does it. I might as well make something of it. We’ve got to have fun in this sport. This is all about enjoying the day.”

.@chessonhadley & co spotted on the Northern Trust ferry! Good luck today Chesson💪 pic.twitter.com/4EZWoR2bP8 — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) August 19, 2021

