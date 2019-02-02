The Best Commercials From Super Bowl 2019 So Far

The Best Commercials From Super Bowl 2019 So FarMen's HealthFebruary 2, 2019, 3:00 PM GMTThese are the ones everyone will be talking about on Monday.From Men's HealthJust like Black Friday sales turning into Black Friday week, Super Bowl Sunday ads have spilled out well before the game even starts. Major brands like Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and M&M's have already released full or teaser ads, and they are star studded to say the least. Here are the ones we predict to be among the most talked about-once the game finally airs. Check back for new sneak peeks! BudweiserThe first 20 seconds would have you believe Budweiser went all in on the "dogs always sell" schtick, but this commercial actually carries a promising message: Budweiser is now brewed with 100% renewable electricity from wind power (hence the "horse" power).See the original post on YoutubeDoritosBackstreet's back, alright! And they're bringing Chance the Rapper along with them. Doritos is advertising their new Flamin' Hot Nacho chips with the aforementioned musicians and the tagline, "The Original, Now It's Hot." So I guess Chance is here to make the 90s hot? IDK, but it's a great combo.See the original post on YoutubeScroll to continue with contentAdPlantersPlanters' "Mr. Peanut Is Always There In Crunch Time" ad features Charlie Sheen and Alex Rodriguez-the former joking that everyone thinks he's nuts and the latter swapping out kale chips for peanuts. It's a weird combo, but I do love the brief "Ave Maria" song choice.See the original post on YoutubeCoca-ColaWith the message "Different is beautiful, and together is beautiful, too," Coke created a pop art-esque ad partially inspired by Andy Warhol, who famously said "A Coke is a Coke and no amount of money can get you a better Coke than the one the bum on the corner is drinking." It follows the tone of their 2018 ad, which also celebrated diversity and inclusion.See the original post on YoutubePepsiPepsi straight-up calls out their competitor, Coke, at the start of this commercial, but that's about the most eye-raising part in the spot. They keep things light, using Steve Carrell, Cardi B, and Lil Jon to convey the message that Pepsi is "More Than OK."See the original post on YoutubeAvocados From MexicoWhile gas shortages caused some concern over avocado quantities leading up to the big game, this commercial is seemingly meant to assure you the avos are ready and waiting to be turned into guac. Singing puppies are always a winning formula, and broadway fans will be excited to see Kristin Chenoweth make an appearance.See the original post on YoutubeStella ArtoisSex and the City fans may argue Carrie would NEVER order a beer, but Stella's leaning into that in this SJP-focused commercial (Jeff Bridges reprises his Big Lebowski role, too). Hey, it's 2019...if Charlotte can become woke, Carrie can appreciate beer, right? As with Budweiser, there's a bigger message here-by having the characters choose a Stella instead of their normal drink, Stella's aim is to get you to order one, too, and for a good cause. For every Stella purchased from now until March 31, the brand will donate a month of access to clean water to someone living without it.See the original post on YoutubeM&M'sIn a surprisingly less family-friendly commercIal than usual (it's bleeped, don't get too worried), Christina Applegate is locked out of her car, presumably by those pesky M&M's. Stayed tuned for the full spot!See the original post on YoutubeSkittlesSkittles is putting their efforts into a real Broadway musical (Skittles: The Musical!), but they also have a commercial explaining that. Michael C. Hall will fill you in on the rest.See the original post on YoutubePringlesHey Alexa, did you know you'd be in a Super Bowl commercial? As more and more Americans start using voice command devices, it makes sense one would wind up here. This one basically serves as a reminder that there are approximately one million Pringles flavors to choose from. See the original post on YoutubebublyBubly's first-ever Super Bowl commercial, "Can I have a bublé?", features Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bublé...because, ya know, their names are basically the same! In case you haven't tried it yet, bubly is Pepsi's sparkling water brand, and just dropped four new flavors, including blackberry, cranberry, raspberry and peach.See the original post on YoutubeBurger KingWhat do we know about Burger King's commercial so far? Per the teasers, it features the King...and...that's about it! This is BK's first Super Bowl commercial since 2006, so the pressure is on.See the original post on Youtube