Best college QB of the decade? Marcus Mariota

Dylan Mickanen
NBC Sports Northwest

Pro Football Focus asked Twitter one simple question Tuesday afternoon: Who is the best college quarterback of the decade?

The players included in the tweet were all Heisman Trophy winners: Auburn's Cam Newton, Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel, LSU's Joe Burrow and Oregon's Marcus Mariota.

You obviously know which one we're rolling with and much of Twitter agreed which even got Mariota trending.

As some might remember, Oregon at one point had Manziel and Mariota both committed to attend college in Eugene before Manziel changed his mind.

How good was Mariota while at Oregon. As a redshirt freshman, Chip Kelly believed that Mariota was special enough that he wouldn't guarantee two-year starter Darron Thomas the job despite him leading a National Championship contender and Rose Bowl Championship team in back-to-back seasons. Thomas instead went pro rather than competing with Mariota for the starting job.

[Be sure to listen to the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent and special guest former Oregon men's basketball head coach Ernie Kent].

Kelly was right as Mariota went on to be the best player in program history throwing for 10,796 yards, 105 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions over three seasons in Eugene. He also added 2,237 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground. 

As a redshirt junior, Mariota won the program's first Heisman Trophy and led the Ducks to another National Championship appearance. He then left school early to be selected second overall in the 2015 NFL Draft. 

While Burrow had the best single-season in college football history, his junior season left much to be desired. Johnny Manziel never won a division title. Cam Newton only played one season as the starter before declaring.

When you're talking which player had the best college career, it's Mariota by a mile.

Be sure to download and listen for free Sports Uncovered: The uniform craze that revolutionized college football

Best college QB of the decade? Marcus Mariota originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

What to Read Next